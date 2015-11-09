(Adds futures prices, company news items)

MILAN Nov 9 European shares were seen opening slightly higher on Monday, as a weakened euro and prospects of central bank support help shrug off a mixed showing in Asia and higher chances of a U.S. interest rate increase next month.

Futures for the Euro STOXX 50 Germany's DAX France's CAC and Britain's FTSE were 0.1 to 0.3 percent higher ahead of the cash market open.

"With home currencies weakened against the dollar and domestic central banks still treading the dovish path, UK and European traders are pricing in some very accommodative conditions for their equity markets," said Jonathan Sudaria, dealer at London Capital Group, in a note.

Asian stocks were mixed, with Japanese and Chinese shares up, while the dollar stood at a 7-month high against its peers on Monday after robust U.S. jobs data bolstered expectations of an imminent Federal Reserve interest rate hike.

On Friday, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index ended up 0.27 percent and the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index gained 0.6 percent.

COMPANY NEWS

CONTINENTAL

Continental slightly raised its full-year profit outlook after posting higher third-quarter earnings on growing car sales in Europe and North America.

ABN Amro (IPO-ABN.AS)

ABN Amro IPO-ABN.AS, the nationalised Dutch bank that awaits its initial public offering of shares, on Monday reported a 13 percent rise in profit for the third quarter as the Netherlands' economy continued to gather steam.

LUFTHANSA

Lufthansa said on Sunday it would cancel 929 flights affecting 113,000 passengers because of a cabin crew strike on Monday, after a union announced a walk-out at three of the German airline's major airports for almost the entire day.

BHP BILLITON

BHP Billiton Ltd said it was reviewing its fiscal 2016 iron ore production guidance following a deadly mudflow and flooding disaster at a mine in Brazil, which analysts described as a severe blow for the world's biggest miner.

RENAULT

French Prime Minister Manuel Valls said on Sunday the French government did not want a merger between car makers Renault and Nissan.

AIRBUS

Airbus AIR.PA expects to sell more A380 superjumbos this year, but a potential deal may not be finalized until early 2016, the planemaker's chief executive said on Sunday.

VOLKSWAGEN

Several Volkswagen engineers have admitted manipulating carbon dioxide emissions data because goals set by former Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn were difficult to achieve, Bild am Sonntag reported.

NATIONAL GRID

The board of Britain's National Grid PLC is weighing up options for its four gas distribution networks across the country, which may attract 10 billion pounds, the Sunday Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

SANOFI

Sanofi could hope to get over 12 billion euros ($13 billion) should it decide to sell its Merial animal health unit and its European generics business, and the French drugmaker's new boss is seen as well-placed to find a buyer.

NOVO NORDISK

The Novo Nordisk diabetes drug Victoza failed to improve clinical stability or delay death in patients suffering from advanced heart failure, researchers reported at a medical meeting on Sunday.

VIVENDI, TELECOM ITALIA

European media group Vivendi does not hold any saving shares in Telecom Italia that could be converted into ordinary ones under a proposal put forward by the Italian phone group this week, a Vivendi spokesman said on Sunday.

ABENGOA

Spanish renewable energy firm Abengoa said on Sunday a local steel firm, Gonvarri, would invest 250 million euros in the company and become its main shareholder after also taking part in a planned rights issue.

TATA STEEL

Tata Steel, Europe's second-largest steel producer, has written to its suppliers asking for an immediate 10 percent reduction in their prices and demanding deeper cuts over the longer term, a British newspaper reported on Sunday.

RWE

The municipal utility of the city of Dortmund, which holds 4 percent in RWE, told daily Westdeutsche Allgemeine Zeitung it was bracing for a cut in RWE's dividend to 0.85 euros.

TUI AG

The tour operator is working with Deutsche Bank and Bank of America to prepare the sale of its online hotel booking business Hotelbeds Group in a potential 1 billion euro deal, Bloomberg cited people familiar with the matter as saying late on Friday.

MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The Italian bank posted a 109-million euro net loss in the third quarter due to the cost of closing a derivatives trade that had been bleeding money at the lender for years, it said on Friday.

ATLANTIA

The Italian airport and motorway operator said on Friday it had broken off talks with international investors to sell a minority stake in its Aeroporti di Roma (AdR) unit.

UNICREDIT

A business plan that will be presented by the lender is expected to propose cost cuts for over a billion euros, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Sunday in an unsourced report.

> Asia shares mixed, dlr strong after US jobs data boosts case for Fed hike > Wall St flat as rate hike eyed; banks counter utilities drop > Nikkei rises on weak yen, strong U.S. jobs report > Two-year yields hit 5-1/2-year highs after U.S. jobs data > Dollar edges away from highs but more bet on Fed hike by year-end > Gold near 3-month low after robust U.S. jobs report > London copper recaptures $5,000, eyes six-year low > Brent regains ground after slide, but dollar weighs (Reporting by Danilo Masoni)