LONDON Nov 12 European shares headed for a slightly weaker start on Thursday, tracking losses on Wall Street, with some poor company updates seen putting pressure on the broader stock market.

British engine-maker Rolls-Royce downgraded its profit forecast for 2016, its fourth profit warning in just over a year, RWE warned it would only barely reach its full-year net profit target, and engineering services company Bilfinger reported a 24 percent fall in third-quarter core earnings.

According to Thomson Reuters StarMine data, 84 percent companies in the STOXX Europe 600 index have announced third-quarter results so far, of which 51 percent have met or beaten analysts' forecasts. On the revenue front, only 47 percent companies have met or surpassed expectations.

Shares in BHP Billiton fell to a seven-year low in Australia as Brazil threatened fines on BHP and its partner Vale over the Samarco mine disaster earlier this month.

At 0741 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50, France's CAC and Germany's were down 0.2 to 0.3 percent. However, Britain's FTSE 100 futures were flat.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index ended 0.7 percent higher in the previous session. However, U.S. stocks finished 0.3 percent lower after investors sold oil companies and dumped brick-and-mortar retailers.

COMPANY NEWS:

ROLLS-ROYCE

British engine-maker Rolls-Royce downgraded its profit forecast for 2016, its fourth profit warning in just over a year, blaming sharply weaker demand for spares and services to existing aero-engines.

RWE

RWE warned it would only barely reach its full-year net profit target as persistent problems at its British business pile pressure on Chief Executive Peter Terium to come up with a convincing turnaround plan.

MERCK

Merck KGaA lifted its full-year guidance for core earnings before one-offs to include the $17 billion acquisition of Sigma-Aldrich, which has cleared regulatory hurdles.

AMUNDI

Europe's biggest asset manager, Amundi, said that it would have a market value of about 7.5 billion euros following what will be the biggest French IPO since the financial crisis of 2008.

SIEMENS

Europe's biggest industrial group Siemens expects a double-digit rise in earnings for its current fiscal year provided that markets pick up for some of its key businesses.

KPN

The largest Dutch telecom operator is open to merger opportunities outside its increasingly competitive home market having largely divested its international operations, its CEO said.

AEGON

Dutch insurer Aegon reported a net loss of 524 million euros in the third quarter, due mainly to a book loss on the sale of Canadian activities, slightly worse than market expectations.

SWISS LIFE

The insurer posted third-quarter premium income of 3.57 billion Swiss francs, almost identical to the year-ago figure and ahead of expectations in a Reuters poll.

BURBERRY

British luxury brand Burberry said its comparable store sales improved in its third quarter relative to the second as it reported a better-than-expected 3 percent rise in first half underlying profit.

ZALANDO

Europe's biggest dedicated online fashion retailer saw quarterly sales growth accelerate and said it was aiming to reach almost 3 billion euros for the full-year after it launched new brands and speeded up delivery.

SBM OFFSHORE

The world's top oil production ship leaser said a fall in orders hit its third-quarter revenue as clients trimmed spending amid ongoing low oil prices.

VIVENDI

The French media group said it bought 345,472 of its own shares at an average price of 19.83 euros each in line with a share repurchase programme covering up to 10 million shares to be completed by the end of November.

TELEFONICA

The group is committed to staying in the Mexican market and sees its subsidiary there as an attractive candidate for a share market flotation, the group's finance chief said on Wednesday.

VODAFONE

Mobile networks operator Vodafone has looked at spinning off its entire emerging markets unit, which includes its interests in India, Africa, New Zealand, Qatar and Turkey, but decided the synergies it gives justified keeping the group together, Chief Executive Vittorio Colao said on Wednesday.

SABMILLER

Brewer SABMiller reported higher underlying sales for the second quarter on Thursday, a day after larger rival Anheuser-Busch InBev launched a $100 billion-plus takeover bid for it.

DIAGEO

Diageo is content with its portfolio following recent changes such as the sale of most of its wine business to Australia's Treasury Wine Estates and its brand swap for full control of Don Julio tequila, the company's chief executive officer said on Wednesday.

BHP BILLITON

Shares of mining company BHP Billiton fell to a seven-year low in Australia as Brazil threatened fines on BHP and its partner Vale over the Samarco mine disaster earlier this month in Brazil.

CREDIT SUISSE

Hundreds of traders will today become the first staff at the Swiss bank to lose their jobs as part of a redundancy programme that will cut the London workforce by a third, newspaper The Times reported. Source link:

REPSOL

Spanish oil company Repsol reported adjusted net profit in the third quarter of 159 million euros compared to 139 million euros expected in a Reuters poll.

JULIUS BAER

The bank placed 450 million Singapore dollars ($317 million) worth of perpetual Additional Tier 1 securities with private banks and institutional investors to revamp its capital structure, it said.

YOOX NET-A-PORTER

Yoox-NAP reported a 32 percent rise in pro-forma sales for January-September on Wednesday, offering a first glimpse into the group born from the merger of Italian online fashion retailer Yoox with upmarket rival Net-A-Porter.

HOCHTIEF

The builder beat forecasts for sales and adjusted pretax profit in the third quarter and affirmed its 2015 profit forecast on Wednesday.

HERMES

The French luxury group stuck to its full-year revenue growth target after third-quarter sales rose 7.9 percent on a like-for-like basis, driven by demand for leather goods and ready-to-wear fashion.

ILIAD

The French telecoms group reported a 5.3 pct rise in third-quarter revenue, driven by strong growth in its mobile business.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------ (Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)