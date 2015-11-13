Brazil's main policy body cuts BNDES key interest rate
SAO PAULO, March 30 Brazil's National Monetary Council decided on Thursday to reduce the interest rate at which state development bank BNDES pegs its loans.
MILAN Nov 13 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 29-31 points lower, or around 0.5 percent, Germany's DAX to open 61-68 points lower, or around 0.6 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open 32-34 points lower, or around 0.7 percent.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------ > Asian shares skid as commodities revisit six-year lows > Wall St suffers biggest drop since September > Nikkei tumbles, snaps 7-day winning streak as commodity stocks weigh > U.S. bond prices dip on 30-year, corporate supplies > Dollar stalls as risk appetite wanes on tumbling equities > Gold, platinum at multi-year lows on fund outflows > London copper near 6-yr lows, eyes fourth weekly drop > U.S. oil falls to lowest in over two months on swelling inventories
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni)
SAO PAULO, March 30 Brazil's National Monetary Council decided on Thursday to reduce the interest rate at which state development bank BNDES pegs its loans.
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., March 30 A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket recovered at sea from its maiden flight last year blasted off again from Florida on Thursday in the first successful launch of a recycled orbital-class booster, which scored a double feat with another return landing on an ocean platform.