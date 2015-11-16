BRIEF-Canada Energy Partners says submission of appeal & request for stay to restore water disposal rights
* Canada energy partners announces submission of appeal & request for stay to restore water disposal rights
MILAN Nov 16 European stocks were seen opening lower on Monday.
Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 41-45 points lower, or around 0.70 percent, Germany's DAX to open 126-145 points lower, or 1.2-1.3 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open 105-111 points lower, or 2.2-2.3 percent.
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni)
* Avon products -cleveland apple investor voted its series c preferred stock in favor of electing chan galbato, steven mayer, michael sanford to board Source text (http://bit.ly/2omndOb) Further company coverage: