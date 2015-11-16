(Adds details, company news items)

MILAN Nov 16 European stocks were seen opening sharply lower on Monday with French shares leading the sell-off as Friday's deadly attacks in Paris spark a flight to safety assets.

The events in Paris are likely to put consumer goods or tourism stocks particularly under pressure as the attacks weigh on people's confidence in the short term, but that could reinforce the ECB's resolve to ease monetary policy.

Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 41-45 points lower, or around 0.70 percent, Germany's DAX to open 126-145 points lower, or 1.2-1.3 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open 105-111 points lower, or 2.2-2.3 percent.

French financial markets will open as usual on Monday.

Asian stocks fell to six-week lows on Monday and emerging market currencies wilted as investors sought the safety of the greenback in the wake of Friday's attacks and downbeat economic data.

On Friday, pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index fell, to record its worst weekly loss in around two months, weighed down by some weak corporate earnings.

COMPANY NEWS

VOLKSWAGEN'S

Volkswagen's top brand executive said he saw no evidence of further misconduct at the carmaker beyond diesel-emission and carbon-dioxide manipulations, as it reported a drop in sales for the first full month since the scandal broke.

KBC

Belgian financial group KBC on Monday posted a better-than-expected net profit in the third quarter, as a strong performance in its traditional banking and insurance businesses made up for a weaker showing of its dealing room.

ALSTOM SA

A federal judge in Connecticut on Friday sentenced the French industrial company Alstom SA ALSO.PA to pay a $772.3 million criminal fine, the largest levied by the U.S. government in a foreign bribery case, the U.S. Department of Justice said.

DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR

Activist hedge fund Elliott has raised its stake in Dialog to 5 percent and urged other shareholders on Friday to join it in opposing Dialog's takeover of U.S. peer Atmel.

JULIUS BAER

The Swiss private bank said it is acquiring a majority stake in Italy's Kairos and that the two will pursue an Italian listing.

VIVENDI, TELECOM ITALIA'S

French media group Vivendi has asked to appoint four representatives to Telecom Italia's board, the Italian telecoms group said on Sunday, as its top shareholder seeks a say over strategy.

PIRAEUS BANK

Piraeus Bank got shareholder approval on Sunday for a plan to fill a capital shortfall revealed in a European Central Bank health check last month, expecting to close its order book on an offering of new shares on Tuesday.

SONOVA

The Swiss hearing aid company reduced its sales and EBITA outlook for 2015 as a result of currency effects and lower-than-expected performance of cochlear implants. It now expects sales to grow 6 percent to 8 percent and EBITA 3 percent to 7 percent, or 7 percent to 11 percent on a recurring basis, all measured in local currencies. Previously, it had expected sales to rise 7 percent-9 percent and EBITA to rise 9 percent-13 percent.

PRISA

Spanish media group Prisa said on Saturday it will make a rights issue worth 64 million euros, to be fully subscribed by International Media Group INTMD.UL.

FERROVIAL

Three of Canada's largest pension fund managers said on Friday that they have agreed to acquire Skyway Concession Company LLC (SCC), which manages, operates and maintains the Chicago Skyway toll road, from Ferrovial for $2.8 billion.

TECNICAS REUNIDAS

Tecnicas Reunidas said on Friday 9-month revenue rose to 3.0 billion euros versus 2.30 billion euros year ago. The company will hold a conference call on earnings at 1500 GMT on Monday.

DEUTSCHE POST

The postal and logistics company expects a 10 percent increase in its parcel business at Christmas compared with last year's period, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung said on Monday, citing the company. Deutsche Post plans to hire around 10,000 additional temporary workers for the period, it also said.

TELE COLUMBUS

Germany's third-largest cable network operator will probably post losses over the next few quarters as the recent takeovers of smaller rivals Primacom and Pepcom brought significant additional costs, CFO Frank Posnanski told Boersen-Zeitung.

(Reporting by Danilo Masoni)