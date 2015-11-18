LONDON Nov 18 European stocks were seen opening lower on Wednesday, giving up gains made in the previous session with international security and geopolitical tensions in the spotlight after attacks last week in Paris which killed more than 120 people.

Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open down by 16-17 points, or 0.3 percent lower. Germany's DAX was seen down by 68-81 points, or 0.6-0.7 percent lower, while France's CAC was also seen down by 30-32 points, or 0.6-0.7 percent lower.

Gunfire erupted in a north Paris suburb early on Wednesday as special police forces launched an operation to catch one of the suspects believed to be behind gun and bomb attacks in which 129 people were killed last week, a police source told Reuters.

Friday night's attacks in the French capital, claimed by Islamic State militants, raised security concerns around the world, with an international soccer match called off in Germany and two Air France flights from the United States diverted. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares slip, copper tumbles as dollar shines > US STOCKS-Wall Street gives up gains after Germany bomb scare > Nikkei extends gains to 3-month high as appetite for risk grows > TREASURIES-Longer-dated U.S. bond prices rise on terror worries > FOREX-Dollar sits atop large gains, euro dogged by ECB easing expectations > PRECIOUS-Gold hits lowest since 2010 as dollar firms > METALS-London copper veers towards new lows on waning China demand > Oil prices edge up on reports of falling inventories, higher refinery runs

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)