BRIEF-Bank of Montreal intention to redeem all of its $250 million non-cumulative perpetual class b preferred shares
* Bank of Montreal - intention to redeem all of its $250 million non-cumulative perpetual class B preferred shares, series 15
MILAN Nov 23 European stocks were seen opening little changed on Monday following a mixed showing in Asia overnight.
Financial spreadbetters expected Germany's DAX to open up to 5 points higher, or 0.05 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open up to 2 points higher, or 0.04 percent, while Britain's FTSE 100 is expected to open 19-29 points lower, or 0.3-0.5 percent. > Euro and commodities skid, Asia stocks mixed > S&P 500 scores best week in almost a year > Nikkei gains for a 4th day in choppy trade but trading thin before long weekend > U.S. bond prices fall, yield curve flattest since Aug > Euro hits 7-month low vs dollar, dented by ECB stimulus expectations > Gold extends losses on US rate hike view, stronger dollar > Metals plunge to multi-year lows on China demand woes, stronger dollar > U.S. oil plunges more than 2 pct on supply glut woes (Reporting by Danilo Masoni)
April 3 American International Group Inc's board of directors is "actively engaged in the process of identifying the right individual to serve" as the insurance company's chief executive, its chairman wrote in a letter to shareholders on Monday.