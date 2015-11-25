LONDON, Nov 25 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 19 to 22 points higher, or up 0.4 percent, Germany's DAX to open up 19 to 24 points, or 0.2 percent higher, and France's CAC 40 to open 8 to 18 points higher, or up 0.4 percent. MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING: Lafargeholcim Ltd Q3 2015 Lafargeholcim Ltd Earnings Release United Utilities Half Year 2015 United Utilities Group PLC Group PLC Earnings Release > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks stumble on geopolitical tensions > US STOCKS-Wall St ends higher, driven by energy amid global tension > Nikkei ends five-day winning streak ahead of U.S. holiday weekend > TREASURIES-Turkey-Russia tension lifts U.S. bond prices > FOREX-Dollar softens, commodity currencies benefit from oil rally > PRECIOUS-Gold rises on geopolitical tensions; US rate view drags > METALS-Nickel leads rebound in Shanghai after rout, LME pauses > Oil edges up further after big rally on increased Mideast risk (Reporting by Alistair Smout)