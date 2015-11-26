MILAN Nov 26 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 10-12 points higher, or 0.15-0.19 percent, Germany's DAX to open 9-12 points higher, or 0.08-0.11 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open 8-9 points higher, or 0.16-0.18 percent. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------

> Asian shares edge up, euro under pressure as ECB looms > Wall St indexes flat in pre-holiday lull; health, consumer up > Nikkei rebounds, but iPhone LCD suppliers slump > U.S. bond prices rise on German debt, inflation data > Dollar back on bullish footing on upbeat data, shaky euro > Gold near multi-year lows as U.S. data supports rate hike view > Nickel leads broad rally amid possible output cuts > Brent down; U.S. oil up on stock, rig data in thin Thanksgiving trade (Reporting by Danilo Masoni)