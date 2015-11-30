MILAN Nov 30 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 15 points lower, or 0.23 percent, Germany's DAX to open 16 points lower, or 0.14 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open 11 points lower, or 0.22 percent.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------ > Asia shares fall on China caution, yuan jumpy ahead of IMF decision > Wall St ends flat; Disney, retailers dip on sales worries > Nikkei falls as investors cautious before big events this week > U.S. bond prices firm as world stock markets drop > Dollar stands tall, euro pressured ahead of ECB meeting, yuan volatile > Gold set for worst month in 2-1/2 years on U.S. rate hike view > Copper, nickel slip even as China smelters plan output cuts > Brent crude dips on firm dollar ahead of OPEC meeting (Reporting by Danilo Masoni)