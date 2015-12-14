(Adds futures prices)

MILAN Dec 14 European shares were seen opening slightly higher on Monday, as a sell-off triggered by worries over China and tumbling oil prices runs out of steam before an expected increase in U.S. interest rates this week.

By 0718 GMT, Futures for the Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX, France's CAC were all up by between 0.3-0.45 percent. Futures for Britain's FTSE 100 were down 0.03 percent.

Energy and utility companies could be in focus after global leaders in Paris finally agreed on a landmark climate deal to on Saturday, setting the course for a historic transformation of the world's fossil fuel-driven economy within decades in a bid to arrest global warming.

On Friday, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 2.14 percent to its lowest level in around two months, making its weakest weekly performance since August.

COMPANY NEWS

DEUTSCHE BANK

German financial market watchdog Bafin has watered down its criticism of Deutsche Bank in a draft final report of the regulator's investigation into the manipulation of benchmark interest rates, Der Spiegel magazine said on Friday.

Separately, Argentina's new government is negotiating with a group of banks including Deutsche Bank for a credit line worth up to $7 billion to bolster its low foreign reserves and help it lift capital controls, a banking source said on Friday.

LANXESS

Lanxess plans to invest a three-digit million-euro amount in North Rhine-Westphalia in 2016, Chief Executive Matthias Zachert told the Rheinische Post.

MUNICH RE

Warren Buffett has cut his stake in Munich Re again, to 4.6 percent from 9.7 percent, a regulatory filing showed late on Friday.

VOLKSWAGEN

Volkswagen plans to reduce the variety of components it uses in its VW brand vehicles by at least a quarter to save money, Automobilwoche reported on Sunday, citing an internal letter to managers.

AIRBUS

British private equity investor Cinven has teamed up with German space technology group OHB to bid for Airbus's defence electronics unit, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.

GERRESHEIMER

Acquisitions in emerging markets with a price tag of 50-70 million euros are always possible, Gerresheimer's finance chief told the Boersen-Zeitung, adding that he aims for a secure investment-grade rating by spring 2018, when 300 million euros of bonds are due for refinancing.

HOCHTIEF

The company's CIMIC Group unit announced a share buy-back of up to 10 percent of its ordinary shares over the next 12 months.

DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR

Atmel said it had received an unsolicited offer rivalling a bid by Dialog. It said the offer would give Atmel shareholders $9.00 in cash per share, with the option to receive shares of the acquirer worth up to $1 billion.

ZOOPLUS

Sales growth is the top priority for online pet food retailer Zooplus at the moment and the gross margin is likely to fall next year, the company's finance chief told the Euro am Sonntag.

RENAULT

The Renault-Nissan alliance drew a line under an eight-month power struggle with the French government on Friday, with a compromise deal balancing increased state influence at Renault with weakened control over its Japanese affiliate.

TOTAL

The French oil major has started shutting down its 247,000 barrels per day oil refinery in Gonfreville in north west France following strike action by a local union, the company said in a statement.

RECKITT BENCKISER

An Australian court ordered Reckitt Benckiser to pull several of its Nurofen pain relief products from the market, saying the British firm had misled consumers by marketing identical products for different types of pain.

ROLLS ROYCE

The UK government is considering nationalising the nuclear submarine business of Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc, which powers its Trident missile deterrent system, the Financial Times reported.

RIO TINTO

Mining group Rio Tinto is set to sell French aluminium company Carbone Savoie to investment fund Alandia Industries, French daily Le Figaro said on Sunday, without citing sources.

BP

A few months after reaching the largest corporate settlement in U.S. history, BP Plc faces a class action lawsuit in Mexico over its deadly 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill, which a civic group on Friday said it had filed against the company.

RBS

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc is facing an investigation by the UK financial regulator after concealing cash kept in customers' dormant accounts, the Sunday Times reported. The paper said the bank had admitted to "misinforming" 4,500 customers that had asked for money locked in inactive accounts. (thetim.es/1MceTnb)

ASTRAZENECA

British drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc is in advanced talks to buy privately held cancer drug developer Acerta Pharma BV for more than $5 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

LOCKHEED, BAE SYSTEMS

Lockheed Martin Corp on Friday said it had decided not to file a formal protest against contracts awarded by the U.S. Marine Corps to Science Applications International Corp and BAE Systems Plc to build prototypes of a new wheeled amphibious combat vehicle.

SAINSBURY'S

A British regulator has asked for concessions to allay competition concerns it has about German drugs distributor Celesio's planned purchase of Sainsbury's pharmacy business.

NESTLE

The world's largest packaged food company won't revise its growth targets despite a tough market environment, Chief Executive Paul Bulcke told a Swiss paper on Saturday. Bulcke also said he would not automatically step up to chairman when the seat becomes vacant, leaving prospects at both the head of the board and the executive helm open when 71-year-old chairman Peter Brabeck steps down in 2017.

KUONI

The Swiss travel group has hired Morgan Stanley and an unnamed Swiss bank to review scenarios for breaking up the company and to seek potential buyers for its businesses, the SonntagsZeitung paper reported without identifying its sources. Kuoni declined comment.

CREDIT SUISSE

Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam has no desire to spend any of the 6 billion Swiss francs ($6.09 billion) the bank raised in a capital increase on buying private bank BSI, the Schweiz am Sonntag paper reported without citing its sources. BSI is the Swiss arm of embattled Brazilian investment bank Grupo BTG Pactual SA.

UBS

UBS's Swiss unit will pay around half a billion Swiss francs in taxes to federal, cantonal and municipal governments in 2016 if all goes to plan after paying hundreds of millions this year, the unit's head, Lukas Gaehwiler, told the Sonntags Blick paper.

SANTANDER

The former head of Banco Santander's Swiss-based unit Optimal Investment Services, accused of recklessly funnelling client money to disgraced financier Bernard Madoff before the U.S. money manager's swindle was revealed, was acquitted at his trial in Geneva on Friday.

TELECOM ITALIA

The group on Saturday defended a proposal to convert its savings shares into ordinary stock after its biggest shareholder Vivendi said it would abstain from voting on the measure at a shareholder meeting next week.

PININFARINA

Mahindra & Mahindra is close to signing a deal to buy the Italian car designer, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday, the latest purchase of an iconic Italian brand by an Asian company.

ENI

Chemical unit Versalis is looking for a buyer and could sell a 70 percent stake, cashing in between 1-1.5 billion euros and winning guarantees on jobs for 3 years and on production sites for 5 years, La Repubblica said on Sunday. The sale could be discussed at Eni's next board meeting on Dec. 17, the paper said, tipping SK Capital Partners, which it said could be backed by Iranian investors.

UNICREDIT

The bank announced on Friday a new management structure for its Italian operations.

(Reporting by Danilo Masoni)