LONDON Dec 15 European stocks were seen opening higher on Tuesday, with markets expected to stabilise after a slump in the previous session which saw European shares fall to their lowest level in two-and-a-half months.

Financial spreadbetters at IG expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open up by 68 points, or 1.2 percent higher. Germany's DAX was seen up by 149 points, or 1.5 percent higher, while France's CAC 40 was seen up by 65 points or 1.5 percent higher.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 1.8 percent on Monday to its lowest level since early October, as a slump in oil prices weighed on equity markets.

Asian stock markets steadied on Tuesday, although gains were limited by investors' caution before a widely anticipated U.S. interest rate increase by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

COMPANY NEWS:

ABENGOA :

Spanish conglomerate Abengoa told Brazil's power sector regulator Aneel that it has stopped work on concessions to build and operate new transmission lines in the country, according to a document seen by Reuters on Monday.

AGGREKO :

Longtime Olympic power provider Aggreko has pulled out of a tender to supply generators for the games in Rio de Janeiro next year, the spokesman for Rio 2016 told Reuters, dealing a major blow to organizers rushing to secure an energy source for the world's largest sporting event.

GLAXOSMITHKLINE :

Amgen Inc on Monday said it had reached a deal with British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline to reacquire the sales rights to three of its products in 48 countries, including Australia as well as markets in Asia, South America and Europe.

RENAULT :

Nissan Motor Co CEO Carlos Ghosn said on Tuesday the Japanese automaker would continue to work with its parent company Renault exactly as it has in the past, after the two companies resolved a shareholding issue with the French government.

STANDARD CHARTERED :

Standard Chartered plc has axed at least half a dozen oil and gas advisory banking roles in recent weeks, ending an eight-year attempt to build a global energy M&A team, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

TELECOM ITALIA /VIVENDI :

Telecom Italia is like a "rudderless ship" because its board does not reflect its shareholder base, leading investor Vivendi said on Monday, signalling growing frustration as it risks being defeated in its push for board seats.

UNICREDIT :

UniCredit, Italy's biggest bank by assets, said on Monday it had decided to restructure its retail operations in Austria, shelving an option to sell the business.