LONDON Dec 18 European stocks were seen opening lower on
Friday, tracking falls in Asian and U.S. equity markets and settling back after
a surge higher in the previous session.
Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open down by
17-22 points, or 0.3-0.4 percent lower. Germany's DAX was seen down by
79-86 points, or 0.8 percent lower, while France's CAC was expected to
fall by 22-25 points, or 0.5 percent lower.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index had closed up 1.3 percent
on Thursday as investors took the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate rise and
the prospect of further tightening as a sign of confidence in the world's
biggest economy.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
> Asia stocks down, Japan gives up brief gains after BOJ stimulus
> US STOCKS-Wall St falls as growth fears resurface after three-day rally
> TREASURIES-Prices on long-dated bonds up, significant bull-flattening
> Dollar slips vs yen after BOJ stimulus disappoints
> Gold holds losses from biggest dip in 5 months after Fed rate hike
> Copper eyes biggest weekly drop in one month
> Oil heads for third weekly loss after new signs of inventory building
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)