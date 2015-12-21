LONDON Dec 21 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open down 31 to 39 points, or up to 0.6 percent lower, Germany's DAX to open 44 to 58 points lower, or down 0.5 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open down 24 to 32 points, or 0.7 percent lower.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------ > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks edge up, oil hits fresh low > US STOCKS-Wall St slides on lower crude prices, stock options expiry > Nikkei falls after BOJ moves sour sentiment, yen strengthens > TREASURIES-Bond prices rise on safe-haven demand, dovish Fed view > FOREX-Dollar adrift in a sea of central bank uncertainty > PRECIOUS-Gold adds to gains on softer equities, dollar > METALS-London copper prices drift even as smelters eye cutbacks > Brent crude falls almost 2 percent to 2004 low

(Reporting by Alistair Smout)