LONDON Dec 22 European shares were seen opening higher on Tuesday, enabling the region's stock markets to steady after a pullback in the previous session caused partly by a drop in Spanish stocks after an inconclusive election result in Madrid.

Financial spreadbetters at IG expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open up by 26 points, or 0.4 percent higher. Germany's DAX was seen up by 58 points, or 0.6 percent higher, while France's CAC 40 was seen up by 28 points, or 0.6 percent higher.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 1.2 percent on Monday, but Wall Street closed higher overnight. The U.S. stock market was helped by bounces in Apple and Microsoft as well as a rally in hospital stocks after more Americans signed up for subsidized health insurance.. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares edge up, crude claws back some ground > US STOCKS-Obamacare, tech stocks boost Wall Street > Nikkei edges down in directionless trade ahead of national holiday > TREASURIES-Most yields little changed on caution ahead of year-end > FOREX-Dollar steadies against euro, U.S. data awaited for cues > PRECIOUS-Gold keeps gains from 2-day rally, but oil slump a worry > METALS-London copper slips from near five week peak as shorts cover > Oil prices come off multi-year lows on winter demand hopes

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)