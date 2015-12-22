(Adds company news item)

LONDON Dec 22 European equity futures rose on Tuesday, helped by gains on Wall Street and a stabilisation in oil prices.

Futures on the Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX, France's CAC and Britain's FTSE all rose by between 0.5-1 percent.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 1.2 percent on Monday, caused partly by a drop in Spanish stocks after an inconclusive election result in Madrid.

However, Wall Street closed higher overnight. The U.S. stock market was helped by bounces in Apple and Microsoft as well as a rally in hospital stocks after more Americans signed up for subsidized health insurance..

COMPANY NEWS:

ACTELION :

Actelion Ltd has received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to bring its pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) drug selexipag, or Uptravi, to the market.

AIRBUS :

Airbus Group said on Monday it had signed a share purchase agreement with French private equity firm Apax Partners for the takeover of all of its commercial satellite communication business.

ALLIANZ :

German insurer Allianz's Euler Hermes credit insurance division and partner EOS said they plan to sell their joint venture Buergel to Italy's CRIF.

BHP BILLITON :

BHP Billiton has not received formal notification that its assets in Brazil have been frozen, a company spokesman said Monday, three days after a court ruled to hold the assets as compensation for the Samarco mining disaster.

BMW :

U.S. auto safety regulators on Monday fined BMW $10 million, part of a $40 million civil settlement over the German automaker's safety lapses.

CREDIT SUISSE /UBS :

Credit Suisse has filed an arbitration claim against UBS Wealth Management Americas with Wall Street's Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, the Wall Street Journal reported.

FORD/GOOGLE:

Google is said to be in talks with automaker Ford Motor Co to help build the Internet search company's autonomous cars, Automotive News reported, citing a person with knowledge of the project.

GLAXOSMITHKLINE :

An independent nonprofit organization that evaluates clinical and cost effectiveness of new medicines found the price of GlaxoSmithKline's new drug for severe asthma should be as much as 76 percent lower to justify its value, according to the group's latest draft report.

HEIDELBERGCEMENT :

The cement maker lifted its forecast for annual synergies from the planned takeover of Italcementi to as much as 400 million euros ($437 million) from 2018, its chief executive told German daily Mannheimer Morgen. The CEO also predicted "very solid" 2015 earnings.

UBS :

UBS Securities, part of global investment bank UBS AG, will take remedial steps at its Australian research house, the corporate regulator said on Tuesday, following an investigation into its control and compliance practices.

USG PEOPLE :

Japanese employment agency Recruit has agreed to acquire Dutch staffing firm USG People for 1.4 billion euros ($1.53 billion), a premium of 31 percent to its closing price on Monday, the companies said on Tuesday. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares edge up, crude claws back some ground > US STOCKS-Obamacare, tech stocks boost Wall Street > Nikkei edges down in directionless trade ahead of national holiday > TREASURIES-Most yields little changed on caution ahead of year-end > FOREX-Dollar steadies against euro, U.S. data awaited for cues > PRECIOUS-Gold keeps gains from 2-day rally, but oil slump a worry > METALS-London copper slips from near five week peak as shorts cover > Oil prices come off multi-year lows on winter demand hopes

