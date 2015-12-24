LONDON Dec 24 European shares were seen opening marginally higher on Thursday, helped by gains on Asian and U.S. stock markets, with most European markets having a half-day of trading for the Christmas holiday season.

Financial spreadbetters at IG expected Britain's FTSE 100 to rise by 3 points at the open and for France's CAC to rise by 6 points, marking expected gains of 0.1 percent at the open for both markets.

Asian shares climbed to 2-1/2 week highs on Thursday, heartened by gains on Wall Street and a recovery in crude oil prices in thin trading ahead of the Christmas holiday.

European shares had surged up on Wednesday, boosted by gains in commodities stocks on the back of stronger metals and crude oil prices and signs of more economic stimulus measures in China, the world's largest metals consumer. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares at 2-1/2-wk high, crude oil rebounds > US STOCKS-On Wall Street, oil proffers modest Santa Claus rally > Nikkei edges up as Wall St rally, recovering crude help sentiment > TREASURIES-Yields rise on solid U.S. economic data, oil price gains > FOREX-Currencies subdued in Christmas holiday lull, dollar adrift > PRECIOUS-Gold edges up after 2-day drop in pre-holiday trade > METALS-Copper eyes flat weekly close, down 25 pct this year > U.S. crude rises as supplies tighten, exports loom (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)