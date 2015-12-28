(Updates futures prices, adds company news)

LONDON Dec 28 European stock index futures pointed to a steady open on Monday, with trading volumes expected to be thin because of a public holiday in the United Kingdom.

Futures for the Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and French CAC were flat to 0.1 percent higher by 0734 GMT.

Britain's blue-chip FTSE 100 index, which ended 0.2 percent higher on Thursday, remains closed on Monday. In continental Europe, Spain's IBEX finished 0.4 percent higher, while the CAC fell 0.2 percent a day before the Christmas holiday.

Asian stocks dipped on Monday amid a lack of immediate directional cues in light year-end trade, although Japanese shares managed to rise following a rebound in crude oil prices from multiple-year lows.

COMPANY NEWS

ADIDAS

The company expects sourcing costs to rise by half a billion euros in 2016 due to negative currency effects, CFO Robin Stalker told Boersen-Zeitung, adding he was very happy about business in 2015.

COMMERZBANK

Commerzbank has sued four banks in the United States, claiming that they failed to properly monitor billions of dollars in toxic mortgage-backed securities acquired by the German lender before the 2008 financial crisis.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Monte dei Paschi has signed a binding agreement to sell a portfolio of non-performing loans with a gross book value of 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) to a Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE vehicle, Italy's third-largest bank said on Monday.

E.ON

E.ON supervisory board Chairman Werner Wenning criticised Germany's shift to greener energy, saying it had failed to reach its goals of improved cost effectiveness, security of supply and environmental protection, according to an interview in weekly Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

LUFTHANSA, AIR BERLIN

Germany plans legislation requiring random drug and alcohol testing of pilots, hoping to reduce the risk of a repeat of the Germanwings crash in March, Transport Minister Alexander Dobrindt was quoted as saying on Sunday.

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

Fiat said on Thursday it will recall 570,000 SUVs for fire risks in two campaigns linked to problems with vanity mirror wiring and a low-pressure hose.

TRANSOCEAN

Transocean, one of the world's largest offshore drilling companies, said on Monday that Shell had opted to terminate its contract for the harsh environment semisubmersible Polar Pioneer before the expiration in July, 2017.

SWISS BANKS

Four Swiss banks will pay a total of more than $178 million to the U.S. Department of Justice to avoid possible prosecution for helping Americans evade taxes, the department said on Wednesday.

AIRBUS

Airbus subsidiary Airbus Defence and Space has signed a contract with Inmarsat to build two next generation mobile communications satellites.

OSRAM

Siemens may consider to sell its 17 percent stake in Osram to an Asian investor, Handelsblatt says, citing industry sources.

AIR FRANCE-KLM

The Alter union, which represents a minority of pilots at Air France, warned on Saturday it would call a new strike on Jan. 10 to Jan. 13, if the management did not end a disciplinary procedure regarding two pilots involved in violent protests that had taken place in October.

AREVA

French nuclear group Areva said on Thursday it had chosen an offer from U.S Mirion and private equity firm Charterhouse to buy Canberra, its nuclear instrumentation and measurement business.

ATOS

Business services companies Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, NTT Data Corp and Atos SE are competing to acquire Perot Systems, an IT management business of Dell Inc, according to people familiar with the matter.

ALTICE

Telecoms and media group Altice has won exclusive rights to broadcast Portuguese football team FC Porto matches at home for the national championship, starting in 2018. The Portuguese club said on Sunday the contract signed for 457.5 million euros with Altice's subsidiary Portugal Telecom covers ten seasons. It's the biggest contract in the history of sports in Portugal, the club said.

SARTORIUS

The group does not exclude to update its 2020 financial targets early next year as profitability increases faster than expected, CEO Joachim Kreuzburg told Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

SCHALTBAU HOLDING

The company said late Tuesday it exercised its option to acquire a majority in Spain's Albatros S.L., raising its stake to about 92 percent from 40 percent.

PORSCHE SE

Hans-Peter Porsche, the grandson of Beetle designer Ferdinand Porsche, plans to leave the supervisory board of Porsche SE in the next two to four years to make way for his son Daniell, Porsche told weekly paper Sonntag Aktuell.

ABENGOA

Spanish thermal solar power and engineering firm Abengoa signed an agreement with its creditor banks on Thursday for a 106-million-euro credit line to help avert what would be Spain's biggest-ever bankruptcy.

ENI

Egypt has reached an agreement with the Italian oil major to launch work at Zohr gas field, the country's Petroleum Minister Tarek El-Molla said on Saturday according to a statement published by the State information service website.

TELECOM ITALIA

The Italian phone company said on Wednesday it would appeal to Lazio administrative court against a fine by Italy's competition authority. (Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)