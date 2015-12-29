(Adds futures prices, company news items)

LONDON Dec 29 European stocks were seen opening slightly higher on Tuesday, helped by gains on Asian equity markets which benefited from a slight stabilisation in crude oil prices.

Futures on the Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and France's CAC all rose by between 0.6-0.7 percent, while futures on Britain's FTSE 100 were flat.

Asian stocks edged into positive territory on Tuesday, shrugging off early losses as Chinese shares stabilised a day after marking their biggest loss in a month and crude prices took back some lost ground.

Crude oil futures stabilised after both Brent and U.S. crude prices dropped more than 3 percent during the previous session, which in turn had caused European stock markets to lose ground on Monday.

COMPANY NEWS:

ADIDAS :

The sporting goods maker's management has not been under pressure from shareholders to offload more assets, such as Reebok, the Financial Times quoted finance chief Robin Stalker as saying in an interview.

DEUTSCHE BANK :

Deutsche Bank has agreed to sell its 20 percent stake in China's Hua Xia Bank to insurer PICC Property and Casualty Co for up to 25.7 billion yuan ($4 billion) as it seeks to raise cash and reduce its balance sheet exposure.

INSURERS/BRITISH FLOODS:

Britain needs a 'complete rethink' of its flood defences after towns, cities and countryside across northern England were inundated when rivers broke their banks in recent days, a government agency said on Monday.

JOHN LEWIS:

Britain's biggest department store chain, John Lewis, said on Saturday it had seen a 10.7 percent year-on-year increase in clearance online orders on Christmas Day and a rise of 11 percent in traffic to its website.

