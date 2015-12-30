LONDON Dec 30 European stocks were seen steady at the open on Wednesday, although a pullback in oil prices could weigh on the shares of energy companies.

Financial spreadbetters at IG expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open down 15 points, or 0.2 percent lower. Germany's DAX and France's CAC were expected to open flat in percentage terms, with the DAX seen down by 2 points while the CAC was seen down by 6 points.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index closed up 1.5 percent on Tuesday, helped partly by a rise in banking shares. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stock erase gains as crude oil rebound fizzles > US STOCKS-Apple and Amazon deliver rally on Wall Street > Tokyo's Nikkei share average closes up 0.27 pct > TREASURIES-Bond yields rise after weak 5-year auction in sharp selloff > FOREX-Dollar steadies, commodity currencies lose steam as crude rebound fizzles > PRECIOUS-Gold treads water as dollar firms; poised for 3rd annual loss > METALS-London metals dip after rally as China demand concerns weigh > Crude oil prices drop more than 1 percent as weak outlook prevails (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)