LONDON Jan 7 European shares were expected to fall sharply at the open on Thursday, after China accelerated the depreciation of the yuan, sending currencies across the region reeling and domestic stock markets tumbling.

Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open down by 77-79 points, or 1.3 percent lower.

Germany's DAX was seen down by 170-179 points, or 1.7-1.8 percent lower, while France's CAC was seen down by 64-67 points, or 1.4-1.5 percent lower. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)