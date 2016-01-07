LONDON Jan 7 European shares were expected to
fall sharply at the open on Thursday, after China accelerated
the depreciation of the yuan, sending currencies across the
region reeling and domestic stock markets tumbling.
Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100
to open down by 77-79 points, or 1.3 percent lower.
Germany's DAX was seen down by 170-179 points, or
1.7-1.8 percent lower, while France's CAC was seen down
by 64-67 points, or 1.4-1.5 percent lower.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)