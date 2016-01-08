(Adds futures prices, company items)

MILAN Jan 8 European shares were expected to open slightly higher on Friday, signalling a possible stabilisation of this week's sell-off as China stocks rose after the circuit breaker mechanism was axed to calm investor sentiment and the yuan fixed higher.

Futures on the Euro STOXX 50, German DAX, French CAC and British FTSE 100 indexes rose between 0.3-0.5 percent by 0715 GMT.

China's major stock indexes rose strongly on Friday after Beijing ditched a circuit breaker mechanism that halted trading twice this week and had been blamed for exacerbating the market sell-offs it was designed to limit.

The People's Bank of China also raised its guidance rate for the yuan for the first time in nine trading days, having allowed the currency's biggest fall in five months on Thursday, sending shivers through regional currencies and global stock markets.

On Thursday European shares fell sharply but were already helped off their lows after China announced the suspension. The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index closed down 2.3 percent, having dropped over 3 percent during the session. The index was on track for its steepest decline since late August.

COMPANY NEWS

DAIMLER

Mercedes-Benz maker Daimler plans to produce a family of new electric luxury vehicles, the automaker's research chief told Reuters in an interview late on Wednesday on the sidelines of the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

PORSCHE

VW unit Porsche plans to bring 13,000 Cayenne SUVs with V6 diesel engines into line with U.S. environmental standards by replacing catalytic converters for 2013 and possibly also 2014 model years, and with software updates for 2015 and 2016 model years, Die Welt reported, without citing sources. Porsche declined to comment on the matter, which is the subject of negotiations with the U.S. Environment Protection Agency.

NORDEX

The finance chief of German wind turbine maker Nordex, 45-year-old Bernard Schaeferbarthold, will leave the company for family reasons at the end of 2016, Nordex said late on Thursday.

RWE

Germany's second-biggest utility, has agreed to sell its Lynemouth coal-fired power plant in Britain to Czech-Slovak energy investment group EPH.

TELECOM ITALIA

Oi SA, Brazil's most indebted phone carrier, has started talks with Telecom Italia, the controlling shareholder of rival TIM Participações SA, over a potential merger, with discussions initially focusing on governance issues, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

SANOFI

Sanofi and Regeneron said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had accepted for review its biologics licence application for rheumatoid arthritis treatment sarilumab.

RENAULT

The alliance between carmakers Renault and Nissan will launch more than 10 cars with self-driving technology over the next four years in the United States, Europe, China and Japan, the partnership's leader said.

PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN

Toyota Motor Corp and PSA Peugeot Citroen's car factory in the Czech Republic increased its production by 8 percent in 2015, the company which operates the joint venture said.

ORCO

The French property company said it would delist its shares from Euronext Paris.

ROCHE

Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding released on Friday what it called encouraging results from a study of its closely watched cancer immunotherapy atezolizumab.

CREDIT SUISSE <CSGN.VX.

The second biggest Swiss bank on Friday republishes its results from 2011 through the third quarter of this year to reflect the Swiss bank's new structure.

Marcelo Kayath has left Credit Suisse Group AG after almost two decades in senior positions at the Swiss bank's investment banking and securities divisions in Brazil and Latin America, two sources with knowledge of the situation said on Friday.

STANDARD CHARTERED

Standard Chartered Plc said Deputy Chief Executive Mike Reese will step down from his role on April 30 and leave by year end, the latest veteran to leave the emerging markets-focused bank.

MARKS & SPENCER

Marc Bolland will step down as the boss of retailer Marks & Spencer in April, bringing an end to a turbulent tenure in which he modernised the 132-year-old British institution but failed to bring its clothing back into fashion. Bolland, who has been chief executive for six years, will be succeeded by company veteran Steve Rowe in arguably the most prestigious - and high-profile - job in British retail.

SHELL-BG DEAL

Royal Dutch Shell has told investors its purchase of BG Group Plc can work even if oil prices average $50 a barrel for two years, its lowest estimate to date as it seeks to secure shareholder support for the $51 billion deal amid plunging crude markets.

BHP BILLITON

Tailings released from the dam burst at a Brazilian iron ore mine that killed 17 people were much less than some early estimates, the operator of the mine has confirmed, co-owner BHP Billiton said on Friday.

TESCO

Britain's biggest supermarket Tesco said it will introduce a delivery charge for "click and collect" orders under 30 pounds ($43.75), in a move it said will ensure the service remains sustainable.

FCC

Ferrovial said late on Thursday it had won a contract to build part of a high-speed train link in California to link Los Angeles with San Francisco.

ABENGOA

Creditor banks of the troubled engineer restart talks amongst themselves on Friday, El Economista reports, while unions meet with the company seeking to avoid becoming Spain's largest bankruptcy.

(Reporting by Danilo Masoni)