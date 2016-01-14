MILAN Jan 14 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 101-104 points lower, or 1.6-1.7 percent, Germany's DAX to open 159-168 points lower, or 1.6-1.7 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open 76-79 points lower, or 1.7-1.8 percent. > Asian shares skid as Brent crude plumbs 12-year lows > Wall St resumes selloff; S&P 500 lowest since September > Tokyo's Nikkei share average closes down 2.68 pct > U.S. bond market rallies as stocks, oil swoon > Oil drop plucks loonie; rupiah slips after Jakarta blasts > Gold edges lower, decline in stock markets limits losses > Copper hits new 6-1/2 year low as oil taints global growth outlook > Brent falls to another 12-year low as Iran supply looms (Reporting by Danilo Masoni)