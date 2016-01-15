LONDON, Jan 15 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 14 points higher to 10 points lower, Germany's DAX to open 21 points higher to 20 points lower, and France's CAC 40 to open 17 points higher to 3 points lower. MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING: Experian PLC Q3 2015 Experian PLC Trading Statement Release Carrefour SA Q4 2015 Carrefour SA Corporate Sales Release H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB December 2015 H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB Corporate Sales Release ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares hit 3-1/2-year lows as oil falls > US STOCKS-Energy leads Wall St rebound; S&P has best day since Dec > Nikkei drops as crude prices fall, BOJ says no plans to ease now > TREASURIES-U.S. Treasury bond prices slide on Wall Street rebound > FOREX-Dollar edges down but holding above this week's lows > PRECIOUS-Gold firms after losses, uptick in risk appetite caps gains > METALS--London copper set for second weekly loss on China worries > Crude oil falls as market braces for more Iranian oil (Reporting by Alistair Smout)