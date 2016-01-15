LONDON Jan 15 European stocks were seen opening mixed on Friday, as investors digested the latest swings in the oil price which sent U.S. and Asian shares in opposite directions.

U.S. crude oil futures fell in Asian trade on Friday, heading lower after posting the first significant gains for 2016 in the previous session.

Those gains had supported the U.S. S&P 500 to its best day since December. However, the subsequent fall in oil took the wind out of Asian stock markets, which hit a 3-1/2 year low.

European shares were likely to stabilise after hitting a 13 month low in the previous session, with the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index ending down 1.5 percent at 1,334.36 points.

Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 14 points higher to 10 points lower, Germany's DAX to open 21 points higher to 20 points lower, and France's CAC 40 to open 17 points higher to 3 points lower.

The bleak outlook for oil and gas prices prompted global miner BHP Billiton to write down the value its U.S. shale assets by $7.2 billion on Friday, cementing expectations it will be forced to cut its dividend for the first time in over 25 years.

COMPANY NEWS

AUTOS

European new car registrations for December due from ACEA at 0700 GMT.

Separately, the European Parliament on Thursday postponed a vote on new car pollution limits that could have killed a compromise agreed by EU members, as politicians argue over whether to seek tougher limits despite the delays that would entail.

BHP BILLITON

Global miner BHP Billiton said on Friday it will write down the value its U.S. shale assets by $7.2 billion on a bleak outlook for oil and gas prices, cementing expectations it will be forced to cut its dividend for the first time in over 25 years.

RENAULT The French carmaker said fraud investigators had inspected three of its sites to look into its vehicle emissions technology - news that wiped billions off its market value in an echo of the scandal engulfing German rival Volkswagen.

DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR

Dialog said it will not increase its takeover offer for Atmel Corporation . Dialog said Atmel is now required to pay Dialog a $137.3 million termination fee.

(Reporting by Alistair Smout)