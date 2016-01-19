(Adds company news)
LONDON Jan 19 Financial spreadbetters predicted Britain's FTSE
100 to open 37 to 44 points higher, or up as much as 0.8 percent,
Germany's DAX to gain 91 to 105 points, or as much as 1.1 percent, and
France's CAC 40 to rise 37 to 41 points, or as much as 1 percent, on
Tuesday.
COMPANY NEWS
CREDIT AGRICOLE
The French bank is looking at the possible sale of stakes in over three
dozen regional banks in a deal that could be worth about 17 billion euros to
boost its capital, Bloomberg News reported.
ABN AMRO
The Netherlands has chosen ABN Amro, Citigroup and Deutsche Bank
to coordinate the possible listing of state-owned insurer ASR, the
state agency in charge said.
VOLKSWAGEN
Volkswagen plans to hire Louis Freeh, former head of the Federal Bureau of
Investigation (FBI), to help the carmaker deal with authorities in the United
States investigating an emissions scandal, Sueddeutsche Zeitung said.
Also, sources have said that VW's steering committee is due to discuss on
Tuesday the state of play in the emissions scandal.
VW plans to continue efforts to push diesel engine technology in the United
States, Chief Executive Mueller told RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland, a
consortium of 30 newspapers.
Separately, South Korea plans to file a criminal complaint against the head
of Volkswagen and Audi's local unit on Tuesday, saying that a recall plan for
emissions-cheating cars fell short of legal requirements.
HENKEL
The consumer goods company will continue its strategy of seeking sustainable
growth under new Chief Executive Hans Van Bylen, a step which includes the
possibility of large acquisitions, supervisory board chair Simone Bagel-Trah
told Rheinische Post.
ZALANDO
Q4 results due at 0700 GMT. Adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT)
are seen up 11 percent at 73 million euros ($79.4 million). Poll:
SOFTWARE AG
The business software maker reported a 4 percent gain in fourth-quarter
earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) to 92.2 million euros and
forecast a 2016 EBITA margin of 30-31 percent, compared with 30 in the full year
2015.
PRUDENTIAL
British insurer Prudential Plc said on Tuesday its solvency capital
ratio was 190 percent on June 30, 2015 under new European rules for insurers.
RIO TINTO
Global miner Rio Tinto plans to increase iron ore
production and shipments in 2016, defying a collapse in prices as it takes
advantage of its position as the world's lowest cost producer.
ZURICH INSURANCE
Zurich Insurance said it welcomed the lifting of Iranian sanctions
and would look into insurance cover for corporate customers doing business with
Iran.
ABB VX>
The price of oil has the potential to fall further this year but could
rebound in 2017 on the back of a stronger global economy, the chairman of Swiss
engineering group ABB told local television.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash)