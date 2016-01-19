(Updates futures prices, adds company news)
LONDON Jan 19 European stock index futures
pointed to a sharply higher open for regional equities on
Tuesday, tracking strong gains in Asia following the release of
Chinese growth data.
Growth in fourth-quarter gross domestic product eased, as
expected, to 6.8 percent from a year earlier, down from 6.9
percent in the third quarter and the weakest pace of expansion
since the first quarter of 2009. Full-year growth of 6.9 percent
was China's poorest in quarter of a century.
"The markets may have been relieved that the numbers were
not as bad as they could have been, given the challenges facing
the economy during this period of transition and slowing global
growth ... there is still plenty of scope for fiscal and
monetary stimulus," OANDA analyst Craig Erlam said.
Futures for the Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX
, France's CAC and Britain's FTSE 100
were up 1.5 to 1.9 percent by 0750 GMT.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
rose 1.4 percent, rebounding from a four-year
low touched earlier. Volatile Shanghai shares surged 3.3
percent, while Japan's Nikkei was up 0.6 percent.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 0.3
percent in the previous session.
COMPANY NEWS
CREDIT AGRICOLE
The French bank is looking at the possible sale of stakes in
over three dozen regional banks in a deal that could be worth
about 17 billion euros to boost its capital, Bloomberg News
reported.
UNILEVER
The company reported a 4 percent rise in underlying
full-year sales, just ahead of expectations, but said it was
preparing itself for tougher market conditions and high
volatility in 2016.
RENAULT
French carmaker Renault will recall more than 15,000
vehicles to make changes to their engines to bring them into
line with emissions standards, Energy Minister Segolene Royal
told RTL radio on Tuesday.
ZALANDO
Europe's biggest dedicated online fashion retailer Zalando
reported that revenue growth slowed somewhat in the fourth
quarter from the blistering pace of the previous three months in
what it described as a challenging market.
TOTAL
French oil and gas major Total does not plan to cut jobs as
peer BP has done to withstand the dramatic fall in oil
prices, Chief Executive Officer Patrick Pouyanne said in a radio
interview on Tuesday.
NOVOZYMES
Danish enzyme maker Novozymes said on Tuesday operating
profit for the fourth quarter of 2015 was roughly in line with
analysts' expectations, but trimmed its longer-term sales
forecasts.
ABN AMRO
The Netherlands has chosen ABN Amro, Citigroup and
Deutsche Bank to coordinate the possible listing of
state-owned insurer ASR, the state agency in charge said.
VOLKSWAGEN
Volkswagen plans to hire Louis Freeh, former head of the
Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), to help the carmaker deal
with authorities in the United States investigating an emissions
scandal, Sueddeutsche Zeitung said.
Also, sources have said that VW's steering committee is due
to discuss on Tuesday the state of play in the emissions
scandal.
VW plans to continue efforts to push diesel engine
technology in the United States, Chief Executive Mueller told
RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland, a consortium of 30 newspapers.
Separately, South Korea plans to file a criminal complaint
against the head of Volkswagen and Audi's local unit on Tuesday,
saying that a recall plan for emissions-cheating cars fell short
of legal requirements.
HENKEL
The consumer goods company will continue its strategy of
seeking sustainable growth under new Chief Executive Hans Van
Bylen, a step which includes the possibility of large
acquisitions, supervisory board chair Simone Bagel-Trah told
Rheinische Post.
ZALANDO
Q4 results due at 0700 GMT. Adjusted earnings before
interest and tax (EBIT) are seen up 11 percent at 73 million
euros ($79.4 million). Poll:
SOFTWARE AG
The business software maker reported a 4 percent gain in
fourth-quarter earnings before interest, tax and amortisation
(EBITA) to 92.2 million euros and forecast a 2016 EBITA margin
of 30-31 percent, compared with 30 in the full year 2015.
PRUDENTIAL
British insurer Prudential Plc said on Tuesday its
solvency capital ratio was 190 percent on June 30, 2015 under
new European rules for insurers.
RIO TINTO
Global miner Rio Tinto plans to increase
iron ore production and shipments in 2016, defying a collapse in
prices as it takes advantage of its position as the world's
lowest cost producer.
ZURICH INSURANCE
Zurich Insurance said it welcomed the lifting of
Iranian sanctions and would look into insurance cover for
corporate customers doing business with Iran.
ABB VX>
The price of oil has the potential to fall further this year
but could rebound in 2017 on the back of a stronger global
economy, the chairman of Swiss engineering group ABB told local
television.
