LONDON Jan 21 European equity futures dipped lower on Thursday as initial gains on Asian stocks fizzled out, with weak oil prices expected to maintain negative pressure on world markets.

Futures on the Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and France's CAC all fell by between 0.1-0.4 percent. Britain's FTSE 100 futures edged up by 0.2 percent.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slipped again and Japan's Nikkei average closed 2.4 percent weaker after having initially risen in the morning session on Thursday.

Investors also awaited a policy meeting of the European Central Bank, which is expected to keep interest rates on hold but highlight increasing growth and inflation risks, raising the prospect of further policy easing later this year.

The ECB is likely to warn that inflation could stay ultra-low longer than an already downbeat forecast pegged on plunging oil prices, weak Chinese growth and the lack of decisive fiscal policy action at home.

On Wednesday, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 3.3 percent to its lowest level since October 2014. The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index also dropped by a similar amount.

COMPANY NEWS :

DEUTSCHE BANK

Deutsche Bank expects to post a record full-year net loss of about 6.7 billion euros as writedowns, litigation charges and costs for its revamp continue to weigh on its business, it said late on Wednesday.

Separately, Deutsche Bank has been forced by a German court to reinstate a Frankfurt employee whom New York regulators had ordered the bank to fire as part of a settlement over alleged interest rate rigging.

REMY COINTREAU

The drinks group said it returned to sales growth in the third quarter, driven by robust demand in the United States, its top market, and improving sales in China.

EUROTUNNEL

The Channel Tunnel operator posted a 5 percent rise in 2015 revenue to 1.222 billion euros as continued growth in the UK economy helped offset the impact of the disruption to traffic in the summer resulting from the migrant crisis.

VOLKSWAGEN

Audi's labour boss has criticized plans by the carmaker to focus production of the brand's first mass-produced electric model outside its German home market.

BARCLAYS

Barclays will close its cash equities business across Asia and exit Korea and Taiwan, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Thursday, as part of a global cost-cutting plan aimed at boosting profits.

GSK

Five people, including two former GlaxoSmithKline researchers, were charged with a scheme to steal trade secrets from the British drugmaker for potential sale in China, according to indictments announced by the U.S. Attorney's Office in Philadelphia on Wednesday.

ADECCO

The world's largest staffing group said it had completed a 250 million euro ($272.33 million) share buyback programme launched in November 2014.

LOGITECH

Swiss-American technology accessories maker Logitech International said its quarterly operating profit fell 1.5 percent, as strong year-end demand for newer music and video accessories failed to offset shrinking demand for computer add-ons.

CASINO

GPA SA, Brazil's biggest retailer and part of French retailer Casino, named Luis Moreno chief executive of its supermarket and convenience store division and Marcos Samaha head of operations for the unit. ID:nE6N13Z00Q]

MARINE HARVEST

The world's largest fish farmer reported preliminary fourth-quarter results below expectations on Wednesday due to lower than forecast output and a restructuring of its Scottish business, where it expects to cut up to 100 jobs. For more on the company, click on

PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN

The carmaker said it was setting up a joint venture in Quebec to develop components for high-performance electric vehicles. The venture will pool PSA, France's Exagon Motors, Investissement Quebec and IndusTech, a unit of Hydro-Quebec, it said.

CARMAT

The company announced that the fourth patient to have an artificial heart implant died from medical complications unrelated to the device.

BIOMERIEUX

The in vitro diagnostics company forecast 2016 organic sales growth of 6-8 percent after 2015 sales rose 7.1 percent like-for-like to 1.965 billion euros.

SOITEC

The company posted third-quarter revenue of 60.8 million euros compared to 44.6 million a year ago and said that given the size of its debt and its inadequate equity level, it was continuing talks with several investors with a view to their possible involvement in a recapitalisation project.

JCDECAUX

JCDecaux and Verizon Wireless said they had signed a multi-year contract to deploy Verizon's 4G LTE small cells integrated in JCDecaux's U.S. street furniture assets.

ATOS

The French IT services group said it had completed the acquisition from Gores Group and Siemens of Unify, in a deal based on an enterprise value of 590 million euros. (Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)