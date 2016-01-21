(Updates futures prices, detail, company news items)
LONDON Jan 21 European equity futures dipped
lower on Thursday as initial gains on Asian stocks fizzled out,
with weak oil prices expected to maintain negative pressure on
world markets.
Futures on the Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX
and France's CAC all fell by between 0.1-0.4 percent.
Britain's FTSE 100 futures edged up by 0.2 percent.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
slipped again and Japan's Nikkei average
closed 2.4 percent weaker after having initially risen in the
morning session on Thursday.
Investors also awaited a policy meeting of the European
Central Bank, which is expected to keep interest rates on hold
but highlight increasing growth and inflation risks, raising the
prospect of further policy easing later this year.
The ECB is likely to warn that inflation could stay
ultra-low longer than an already downbeat forecast pegged on
plunging oil prices, weak Chinese growth and the lack of
decisive fiscal policy action at home.
On Wednesday, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index
fell 3.3 percent to its lowest level since October
2014. The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
also dropped by a similar amount.
COMPANY NEWS :
DEUTSCHE BANK
Deutsche Bank expects to post a record full-year net loss of
about 6.7 billion euros as writedowns, litigation charges and
costs for its revamp continue to weigh on its business, it said
late on Wednesday.
Separately, Deutsche Bank has been forced by a German court
to reinstate a Frankfurt employee whom New York regulators had
ordered the bank to fire as part of a settlement over alleged
interest rate rigging.
REMY COINTREAU
The drinks group said it returned to sales growth in the
third quarter, driven by robust demand in the United States, its
top market, and improving sales in China.
EUROTUNNEL
The Channel Tunnel operator posted a 5 percent rise in 2015
revenue to 1.222 billion euros as continued growth in the UK
economy helped offset the impact of the disruption to traffic in
the summer resulting from the migrant crisis.
VOLKSWAGEN
Audi's labour boss has criticized plans by the carmaker to
focus production of the brand's first mass-produced electric
model outside its German home market.
BARCLAYS
Barclays will close its cash equities business
across Asia and exit Korea and Taiwan, a person with direct
knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Thursday, as part of a
global cost-cutting plan aimed at boosting profits.
GSK
Five people, including two former GlaxoSmithKline
researchers, were charged with a scheme to steal trade secrets
from the British drugmaker for potential sale in China,
according to indictments announced by the U.S. Attorney's Office
in Philadelphia on Wednesday.
ADECCO
The world's largest staffing group said it had completed a
250 million euro ($272.33 million) share buyback programme
launched in November 2014.
LOGITECH
Swiss-American technology accessories maker Logitech
International said its quarterly operating profit fell 1.5
percent, as strong year-end demand for newer music and video
accessories failed to offset shrinking demand for computer
add-ons.
CASINO
GPA SA, Brazil's biggest retailer and part of
French retailer Casino, named Luis Moreno chief executive of its
supermarket and convenience store division and Marcos Samaha
head of operations for the unit. ID:nE6N13Z00Q]
MARINE HARVEST
The world's largest fish farmer reported preliminary
fourth-quarter results below expectations on Wednesday due to
lower than forecast output and a restructuring of its Scottish
business, where it expects to cut up to 100 jobs. For more on
the company, click on
PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN
The carmaker said it was setting up a joint venture in
Quebec to develop components for high-performance electric
vehicles. The venture will pool PSA, France's Exagon Motors,
Investissement Quebec and IndusTech, a unit of Hydro-Quebec, it
said.
CARMAT
The company announced that the fourth patient to have an
artificial heart implant died from medical complications
unrelated to the device.
BIOMERIEUX
The in vitro diagnostics company forecast 2016 organic sales
growth of 6-8 percent after 2015 sales rose 7.1 percent
like-for-like to 1.965 billion euros.
SOITEC
The company posted third-quarter revenue of 60.8 million
euros compared to 44.6 million a year ago and said that given
the size of its debt and its inadequate equity level, it was
continuing talks with several investors with a view to their
possible involvement in a recapitalisation
project.
JCDECAUX
JCDecaux and Verizon Wireless said they had signed a
multi-year contract to deploy Verizon's 4G LTE small
cells integrated in JCDecaux's U.S. street furniture assets.
ATOS
The French IT services group said it had completed the
acquisition from Gores Group and Siemens of Unify, in a deal
based on an enterprise value of 590 million euros.
