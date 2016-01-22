(Adds company news items,)
MILAN Jan 22 European shares were expected on
Friday to extend gains made in the previous session on European
Central Bank stimulus hints, following a bounce in oil prices
and overnight gains in Asia at the end of a tumultuous week.
Futures on the Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX
, France's CAC and Britain's FTSE 100 all
rose by between 1.3-1.9 percent by 0710 GMT.
Asian stocks recovered from four-year lows, thanks to hints
of more monetary policy support by the ECB and a rally in crude
oil from 12-year lows.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index ended up 2.1 percent
to 1,294.05 points on Thursday.
COMPANY NEWS
SAP
SAP on Friday raised its 2017 outlook for revenue and profit
to the upper end of expectations, marking the progress it is
making turning itself into an Internet-based, cloud supplier
from a packaged software firm.
THYSSENKRUPP
The competition for a A$50 billion ($34.55 billion) contract
to build Australia's next submarine fleet is narrowing to a race
between Japan and France as a bid from Germany's ThyssenKrupp
Marine Systems TKAG.DE (TKMS) loses ground over technical
concerns, multiple sources said.
VOLKSWAGEN
South Korea's antitrust regulator is probing Volkswagen AG
over its advertising claims on emissions from its cars, an
official at the agency told Reuters on Friday.
TOTAL
Crude oil at below $30 per barrel is bad news for
profitability and investment in renewable energy, the chief
executive of French energy major Total told a forum in Davos.
EDF
French utility EDF said plans to cut 5 percent of its staff
in its French power generation operations without redundancies
over the next three years.
JCDECAUX
The French competition authority says it has opened an
in-depth probe into JCDecaux acquisition of Metrobus and its
subsidiaries from Publicis.
GRAND MARNIER
Reports FY 2015 consolidated revenue of 132.3 million euros
($143.4 million) compared to 122.8 million euros a year ago,
reflecting growth of 7.8 percent.
SAFRAN
France has ordered 14 tactical Patroller drones from
Safran's Sagem in a deal worth about 300 million euros ($324
million), sources close to the deal told Reuters.
UBS
The French arm of the Swiss bank pledged to cooperate fully
with French authorities looking into a list of 38,000 accounts
held by French citizens at the bank in Switzerland.
ABERTIS
Spanish toll road operator Abertis said on Thursday it had
gained full control of Chile's Autopista Central after buying a
50 stake it didn't owned for 948 million euros.
POPULAR
Spain's Banco Popular will have to remove interest rate
floor clauses from new mortgages, which protect it against rates
falling below a certain level, EL Pais newspaper reported on
Friday, citing a Supreme Court ruling.
CELLNEX
A consortium comprising Spain's Cellnex CLNX.MC and Italian
infrastructure fund F2i is the front-runner to buy 45 percent of
communications tower company Inwit, two sources close to the
matter said on Thursday.
MONTE PASCHI
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena BMPS.MI does not need a
capital increase and has a very strong liquidity position, the
lender's chairman said in a newspaper interview on Friday.
SAIPEM
Italian oil services group Saipem SPMI.MI priced its 3.5
billion euro ($3.80 billion) rights issue at a 37 percent
discount on Friday as it pressed ahead with plans to strengthen
its balance sheet to help cope with falling oil prices.
TOD'S
The Italian luxury goods group reported a 7.4 percent rise
in 2015 revenues, boosted by a strong performance across its
brands and favourable currency moves that helped offset weakness
in Hong Kong.
Tod's IR manager Cinzia Oglio told analysts in a conference
call that the group would open 10-15 new directly owned stores
in 2016, two of which in Greater China.
Tod's Oglio also said she was confident of reaching 2015
consensus EBITDA of 200 million euros, "maybe even above"
ENEL
The group said Regulated asset base (RAB) for distribution
business in Italy for 2016 was estimated at around 21 billion
euros after introduction of new 2016-2023 regulatory framework
for power distribution.
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni)