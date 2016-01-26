MILAN Jan 26 Financial spreadbetter LCG expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 49 points lower, or 0.8 percent, Germany's DAX to open 68 points lower, or 0.7 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open 36 points lower, or 0.8 percent.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------

> Asian shares, oil skid as global growth concerns dominate > Wall Street resumes 2016 slide as energy stocks tumble > Tokyo's Nikkei share average closes down 2.35 pct > Bond prices climb as oil, stocks drag > Dollar inches lower in cautious trade as Fed looms > Gold hits two-week high as equities retreat again > Copper firm on pressured dollar, but oil slide threatens gains > Oil extends slide to below $30 as oversupply worries return (Reporting by Danilo Masoni)