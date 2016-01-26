(Adds futures prices, details)
MILAN Jan 26 European shares were expected to open lower on
Tuesday, extending a drop seen in the previous session, following losses in Asia
overnight and as oil prices continued to tumble.
Futures on the Euro STOXX 50, German DAX, French CAC
and Britain's FTSE were all down by between 1.2-1.6 percent by
0711 GMT.
Asian shares retreated on Tuesday, with fears of a global economic slowdown
showing no sign of abating as oil prices plunged on new worries about oversupply
by top producers.
On Monday, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index ended down 0.7
percent.
Shares in Siemens were expected to open higher after Europe's
biggest industrial group raised its full-year earnings forecast on strong
first-quarter results.
Philips could also be in focus after the Dutch maker of LED lights
and medical scanners reported core fourth-quarter earnings ahead of expectations
but issued a cautious outlook for 2016.
COMPANY NEWS
SIEMENS
Europe's biggest industrial group raised its full-year earnings-per-share
forecast on Monday after beating market expectations for first-quarter
industrial profit, revenue and orders.
Siemens also agreed to buy U.S. engineering software firm CD-adapco for $970
million, it confirmed on Monday, beefing up its core industrial business with
the latest in a string of acquisitions in the area.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Moody's downgraded Deutsche Bank's long-term debt to Baa1 from A3, with a
negative outlook, citing near-term challenges of the lender's new strategic
plan.
DEUTSCHE BOERSE
Financial services firms must take advantage of rock bottom interest rates
to make investments and takeovers and rethink business models, the chief
executive of German exchange operator Deutsche Boerse said on Monday.
MUNICH RE
Munich Re raised its stake in joint venture Apollo Munich Health Insurance
to 48.75 pct from 23.37 percent for 22.3 million euros.
VONOVIA, DEUTSCHE WOHNEN
Germany's biggest residential property company extended the takeover
deadline and lowered the acceptance threshold on its offer for Deutsche Wohnen.
The threshold has been lowered to 50 percent from 57 percent on an undiluted
basis.
GSK
GlaxoSmithKline Plc is concluding feasibility studies
evaluating whether its vaccine technology is suitable for the Zika virus, which
has been linked to brain damage in thousands of babies in Brazil, a spokeswoman
told Reuters.
VODAFONE
Vodafone Qatar, an affiliate of Vodafone Group, reported
on Tuesday a 72.2 million riyal ($19.8 million) net loss in the third quarter,
which is 5 percent wider than the same year-ago period, Reuters calculations
showed.
PHILIPS
The Dutch maker of LED lights and medical scanners reported core
fourth-quarter earnings ahead of expectations but issued a cautious outlook for
2016.
PEUGEOT
French carmaker PSA Peugeot Citroen could convene a board meeting to discuss
business opportunities in Iran on Wednesday, a source close to the company said
ahead of a two-day visit by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.
ARCELORMITTAL
ArcelorMittal has idled a steel plant in Spain due to "extremely adverse"
market conditions, a company spokesman said on Monday, as the world's biggest
steelmaker becomes the latest victim of Europe's steel sector crisis.
EDF
French energy market regulator CRE will decide by the end of May on new
regulated tariffs that utility EDF can charge household clients whose
consumption is below 36 kilowatts/hour (kVA), the head of the energy watchdog
said on Monday.
REPSOL
The oil company said on Monday it had sold the remained of its piped gas
business in Spain to EDP Group and Gas Extremadura for 136 million euros ($147
million), generating a capital gain of 76 million euros.
ABENGOA
Renewable energy and engineering company Abengoa said late on Monday its
board had agreed to press ahead with a debt restructuring and asset sales, as it
races to avoid becoming Spain's biggest bankruptcy.
POPOLARE MILANO, MONTE DEI PASCHI
Banca Popolare di Milano has ruled out the idea of a three-way tie-up
involving Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, according to comments attributed to
the lender's CEO on Monday and later confirmed by a spokeswoman.
ITALIAN BANKS
Bank of Italy Director General Salvatore Rossi said one should look at
fundamentals of banks which are encouraging and show solidity, not at stock
price moves.
Shares in Italian banks closed sharply lower on Monday, with analysts saying
the sector would remain volatile until Italy achieved concrete progress in
negotiations with the European Union over the management of bad loans.
SAIPEM
Saipem signed a memorandum of understanding on Monday to cooperate on major
oil and gas projects in Iran, as the Italian oil contractor's giant 3.5
billion-euro rights issue began.
ITALY RAILWAYS (IPO-FERRO.MI)
The government aims to list the state railway in 2016 but the company first
had to be put in shape for a listing and market conditions needed to be borne in
mind, Treasury deputy minister Enrico Morando said.
ACTELION
Europe's biggest biotech firm said Health Canada had granted a notice of
compliance for Uptravi, a new pulmonary arterial hypertension medicine.
