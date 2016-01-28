MILAN Jan 28 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 36-40 points lower, or 0.6-0.7 percent, Germany's DAX to open 73-85 points lower, or 0.7-0.9 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open 32-36 points lower, or 0.7-0.8 percent.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0617 GMT: > Asia stocks find support, oil still unstable > Wall Street sinks after Fed fails to impress > Tokyo's Nikkei share average closes down 0.71 pct > Yields fall, curve steepens on dovish Fed statement > Dollar handles Fed with poise; kiwi ruffled by RBNZ > Gold slips from 12-week high on less dovish Fed > London copper slips on worries over future Fed hikes > Oil falls back after jumping on hopes of Russia, OPEC cooperation (Reporting by Danilo Masoni)