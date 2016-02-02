(Adds company news)
LONDON Feb 2 European shares headed for a weaker start on
Tuesday, mirroring losses in Asia, as crude oil prices slipped again on
oversupply concerns and some companies disappointed on the earnings front.
By 0747 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX,
France's CAC and Britain's FTSE were down 0.4-0.5 percent.
The picture picture remained mixed.
BP reported an annual loss of $6.5 billion in 2015, its worst in at
least 20 years as the British oil and gas company struggled with a sharp
downturn in the oil market.
On the positive side, UBS proposed raising its 2015 dividend after
posting a 79 percent rise in full-year net profit, its best result since 2010.
Technology shares will be in focus after Alphabet surpassed Apple
Inc as the most valuable company in the United States in after-hours
trading on Monday, knocking the iPhone maker from the top spot that it has held
for the better part of four years.
COMPANY NEWS
UBS
UBS proposed raising its 2015 dividend to 0.85 Swiss franc per share
including a special payout of 0.25 francs, just ahead of analyst expectations,
after posting a 79 percent rise in full-year net profit, its best result since
2010.
SAINSBURY'S
Britain's second-biggest supermarket said on Tuesday it had agreed a 1.3
billion pound ($1.87 billion) deal to buy Argos-owner Home Retail in
cash and shares.
WACKER CHEMIE
German specialty chemicals maker Wacker Chemie posted forecast-beating core
earnings in the fourth quarter, lifted by rising demand at its chemicals
division as well as a weak euro.
INFINEON
Auto and industrial chip maker Infineon's fiscal first-quarter operating
profit rose 30 percent, helped by its automotive unit, whose chips activate car
airbags and enable cruise control.
GIVAUDAN
Swiss flavours and fragrance maker Givaudan reported a 12.7 percent rise in
net profit in 2015 as cost-cutting measures and lower taxes helped offset the
impact of weaker sales.
KUONI
Swedish private equity group EQT unveiled an agreed all-cash offer for Swiss
travel group Kuoni valuing the company at 370 Swiss francs per share, or around
1.35 billion Swiss francs ($1.32 billion).
SWEDBANK
The Swedish banking group posted fourth-quarter net earnings below market
expectations on Tuesday and lowered its dividend.
DANSKE BANK
The bank reported a fourth-quarter pretax profit that beat forecasts thanks
to higher trading income, and said it would launch a share buy-back programme.
SANOFI
The company said on Tuesday that its Sanofi Pasteur vaccines division has
launched a vaccine research and development project targeting prevention of the
Zika virus.
PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN
The company will recall 2,484 Peugeot 4007 cars in Russia because of
possible problems with their electronics systems, Russian state standards agency
Rosstandart said on Tuesday.
STATOIL
The Norwegian oil major has been put on negative credit watch by ratings
agency S&P, which also put a string of other European energy firms on watch and
cut its rating on Shell.
TALKTALK
Britain's TalkTalk Telecom Group said on Tuesday it had lost 101,000
customers in its third quarter after it suffered a high-profile cyber attack in
October.
HSBC
HSBC has lost an appeal against the launch of a formal investigation in
France into allegations it helped customers dodge tax, two sources told Reuters
on Monday.
ALFA LAVAL
Swedish engineering group Alfa Laval posted a bigger than expected fall in
fourth quarter core earnings on Tuesday and said it expected somewhat lower
demand in the first quarter.
BANKS
European Union plans to align global and European rules on writing down debt
at collapsing banks will be rethought following concerns raised by lenders and
member states, people familiar with the situation said on Monday.
BNP PARIBAS
France's largest bank plans to simplify the legal structure of its wealth
management operations within the group in some of its branches in France and
Asia, according to a statement by the FO banking trade union.
VINCI
French construction group Vinci announced a double contract win for Eurovia
to deliver highway maintenance services in the United Kingdom.
EDF
French power group EDF slightly exceeded its nuclear power production
expectations last year and expects fo further raise production in 2017 and 2018,
French daily Les Echos reports.
SAP
SAP agreed to pay nearly $3.9 million to settle U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission civil charges over a former executive's scheme to bribe Panama
government officials in order to win lucrative technology contracts.
VOLKSWAGEN
Volkswagen faces a Feb. 2 deadline to submit a repair plan for 80,000 diesel
SUVs and larger cars that emit excess pollution, even as it considers buying
back some vehicles and a prior fix plan for smaller vehicles was rejected.
HOCHTIEF
The Australian markets watchdog said on Tuesday that German construction
firm Hochtief has admitted to contravening insider trading rules in relation to
an on-market purchase of shares of Leighton Holdings in 2014.
BHP BILLITON
Standard & Poor's cut BHP Billiton Ltd's credit rating and
warned it might be lowered further if measures to shore up cash levels were not
taken, cementing expectations the world's largest miner will slash its dividend
for the first time in 15 years.
SHELL
Credit ratings agency Standard and Poors on Monday downgraded oil major
Royal Dutch Shell Plc to A+/A-1 from AA-/A-1+ and put its long-term
credit rating on creditwatch negative citing sliding oil prices.
EASYJET
British low-cost airline easyJet said it would trial a new fuel cell
system on planes that could cut its fuel bill by up to $35 million a year, as
part of its battle to keep fares low and compete against Ryanair.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash)