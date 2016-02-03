(Adds futures prices, company news items)
LONDON Feb 3 European equity futures fell on Wednesday, pushed
down by weak oil prices which also impacted other equity markets in Asia and the
United States.
Futures on the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX
, France's CAC and Britain's FTSE were all down by
between 0.5-0.7 percent.
Asian shares tumbled on Wednesday as oil prices dropped for a third day,
prompting investors to seek shelter in safe-haven assets and lifting bonds and
gold to multi-month highs.
Oil futures extended losses into a third session on Wednesday as U.S. crude
stocks last week surged to more than half a billion barrels and as Iran plans to
boost exports from March.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst index fell 2 percent on Tuesday,
having closed 0.2 percent weaker on Monday. The index is down 8.5 percent so far
this year, with global stock markets hit by concerns about a slowdown in China,
the world's second-biggest economy and a major consumer of oil and metals.
Syngenta will also be in focus after China's state-owned ChemChina
said it would make an agreed $43 billion bid for the Swiss seeds and pesticides
group, marking the largest ever overseas acquisition by a Chinese company.
COMPANY NEWS:
ABB :
Power equipment maker ABB said fourth-quarter net profit fell more
than two-thirds as the company booked restructuring charges meant to cut costs
amid slumping demand for transformers and motors.
AXA :
French insurer AXA said on Wednesday it reached a deal with OTP
Bank to sell its Hungarian banking operations as its AXA Bank Europe
unit focuses on the Belgian retail market.
BBVA :
Spain's second-biggest bank BBVA on Wednesday posted a 36.4
percent rise in net profit in the fourth quarter from a year earlier to 940
million euros ($1 billion), helped by lower provisions against bad loans and
beating analysts' forecast.
HANNOVER RE :
Germany's Hannover Re said substantial price declines in some
reinsurance markets at the start of the year did not threaten its goal of
earning about 950 million euros ($1.04 billion) in net profit in 2016.
KPN :
KPN, the largest Dutch telecommunications company, reported worse
than expected core earnings on Wednesday due to ongoing declines in sales to
business customers and a lost tax benefit.
NOVO NORDISK :
Novo Nordisk specified its 2016 guidance and lowered its target
for long-term profit growth after a slightly weaker than expected fourth
quarter.
OSRAM :
German lighting group Osram said on Wednesday it swung to a net
profit in its fiscal first quarter, helped by proceeds from the sale of its
stake in China's Foshan Electrical & Lighting Co and lower
restructuring costs.
SANDVIK :
Engineering group Sandvik posted a marginally deeper than expected
fall in fourth quarter core operating earnings on Wednesday and cut its
dividend, saying demand had weakened further in the final months of last year.
SYNGENTA :
China's state-owned ChemChina will make an agreed takeover offer for Swiss
seeds and pesticides group Syngenta for $465 (473.3 Swiss francs) per
share in cash, the companies said on Wednesday.
SWATCH :
Swiss watchmaker Swatch Group forecast 2016 sales growth will be
well over 5 percent in local currency after reporting 2015 net profit fell 21
percent to 1.12 billion Swiss francs ($1.10 billion), hit by foreign exchange
losses.
VOLKSWAGEN :
The California Air Resources Board and Environmental Protection Agency said
late on Tuesday that Volkswagen AG submitted a plan to fix 80,000
recalled 3.0 liter diesel SUVs and cars that emit up to nine times legally
allowable pollution.
