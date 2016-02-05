(Adds futures prices)
MILAN Feb 5 European shares were expected to open flat to lower
on Friday amid caution before the release of a key jobs report in the United
States that could provide clues on the Federal Reserve's monetary policy
outlook.
By 0720 GMT, futures for the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50,
Germany's DAX, France's CAC and Britain's FTSE were all
down by between 0.3 percent and 0.1 percent.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index ended down 0.15 percent
after a choppy day on Thursday, as weak U.S. data led to concerns that the
world's biggest economy may be slowing down, further weakening the dollar.
"Expect a mixed and uneventful open to European equity markets this morning.
A quiet night across multiple key markets ahead of NFP (U.S. non-farm payrolls)
Friday failed to provide any insight for cautious investors," said LCG dealer
Mark Lee.
"A second successive upbeat non-farm number could provide piece of mind for
currently contained equity bulls," he added.
U.S. employment gains likely slowed in January as the boost to hiring from
unseasonably mild weather faded, but an expected rebound in wages and a steady
jobless rate will suggest the labor market recovery remains firm. Nonfarm
payrolls probably increased by 190,000 jobs last month, according to a Reuters
survey of economists.
COMPANY NEWS:
BNP PARIBAS
The French bank presented plans to cut investment banking costs by 12
percent by 2019 on Friday in a bid to bolster profitability and said it would
quit some activities in order to fuel growth. Regulatory and compliance costs,
along with a previously announced writedown on the value of its Italian unit,
pushed net income down 51.7 percent to 665 million euros, undershooting the
average of analyst estimates of 845 million in a Reuters poll.
ARCELORMITTAL
The world's largest steelmaker launched plans on Friday to raise $3 billion
in fresh capital in a bid to reduce debt in the face of weak steel and mining
sectors.
VINCI
Vinci said on Thursday that the French construction market it operates in
was stabilising and that its net and operating profits would rise this year even
though revenue might decline slightly on a like-for-like basis.
AIRBUS
French Airbus Group's Helicopter unit said on Thursday talks with Poland's
economy ministry were continuing on the delivery of 50 helicopters for the
Polish army, denying a media report that the deal had been scrapped.
ORANGE
Orange said on Thursday it would introduce several important changes to its
senior management teams in Europe as of May 1, which continued to be managed by
Gervais Pellissier, Deputy CEO.
NOVACAP
Buyout group Ardian is moving ahead with the sale of French chemicals group
Novacap in a potential 700 million euro ($783 million) deal, several people
familiar with the matter said.
LVMH
The French luxury group said on Thursday it had successfully placed $600
million in cash-settled synthetic convertible bonds.
RWE
The chief executive of the struggling utility, Peter Terium, will switch
jobs to become the head of RWE's renewables, networks and retail division,
Rheinische Post reported. The paper also cited company sources as saying that
RWE plans to take an impairment charge of more than 1 billion euros ($1.1
billion), mainly due to write-downs at the utility's large power plants.
DAIMLER
Analyst conference on Q4 results due. The carmaker already published results
and a subdued 2016 outlook on Thursday.
CONTINENTAL
Continental Automotive Systems said on Thursday it supplied potentially
defective air bag control units to 5 million vehicles used by Honda, Fiat
Chrysler, Mercedes-Benz, and three other manufacturers built over a five-year
period worldwide, widening an air bag safety crisis.
WINCOR NIXDORF
Diebold has launched is offer for the German ATM maker and has set a minimum
acceptance threshold of about 67.6 percent of Wincor Nixdorf shares.
JULIUS BAER
The No. 3 Swiss bank admitted helping U.S. clients evade their tax
obligations, agreed to cooperate with authorities and close out any remaining
undeclared taxpayer accounts. It has entered a deferred prosecution agreement in
the U.S. tax case, agreeing to pay about $547 million.
Separately, Switzerland's FINMA banking regulator said on Friday that it has
ended its case against Julius Baer after it concluded the bank had deficient
governance, insufficient controls and a problematic incentive system in an
environment in which it underestimated legal and reputational risks. FINMA said
it does not see any reasons for further measures against Julius Baer, at least
according to the current understanding of the situation.
For more click
SYNGENTA <SYNN.VX.
Moody's Investors Service has placed Syngenta'S ratings, including its A2
long term issuer rating and Prime-1 short-term rating, under review for
downgrade following the announcement that China National Chemical Corporation
has offered to acquire the company for cash of over $43 billion.
For more click
SHELL
British Columbia's ambitions to become North America's next major liquefied
natural gas exporter took another hit on Thursday, as Royal Dutch Shell pushed
back a final investment decision (FID) on its LNG Canada project to late 2016.
BHP BILLITON
Brazil's Minas Gerais state said on Thursday the November dam burst in an
installation operated by miner Samarco, a joint venture between Vale SA
and BHP Billiton, caused losses to municipalities estimated at 1.2
billion reais ($308 million), not considering the environmental problems.
ANSALDO STS, FINMECCANICA
Milan prosecutors are looking into Hitachi's agreement to buy a 40 percent
stake in Ansaldo STS from Italian defense group Finmeccanica at 9.5 euros per
share, two people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
TELECOM ITALIA
TIM Participaçoes, Brazil's second-largest wireless phone company, posted a
3.3 percent rise in fourth-quarter net income despite falling revenues, as it
continued selling rights to more of its cellular towers.
ASTALDI
An Italian consortium, including construction company Astaldi, is close to
securing a contract to build the world's largest telescope in the Chilean
desert, project owner the European Southern Observatory said on Thursday.
STATOIL
The Norwegian oil firm will cut its capital spending to $13 billion in 2016
from $14.7 billion in 2015, and said it would pay its dividends in cash or
shares after posting fourth-quarter earnings ahead of expectations.
For more on the company, click
SEB
The Swedish banking group reported fourth-quarter operating earnings above
expectations on Thursday and raised its dividend more than expected.
For more on the company, click
NESTE
State-controlled Finnish refiner Neste reported quarterly profits and
dividend proposal ahead of market expectations with the help of high European
refining margins and favourable foreign exchange rates.
For more on the company, click
DNB
Top Norwegian bank DNB announced a bigger than expected increase to its
dividend on Thursday after reporting quarterly net earnings in line with
forecasts.
For more on the company, click
METSO
The Finnish engineering group posted fourth-quarter profit below market
expectations and warned that its overall trading conditions would further weaken
this year.
For more on the company, click
H. LUNDBECK
Danish pharmaceutical company H. Lundbeck said late on Wednesday that the
U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Psychopharmacologic Drugs Advisory
Committee supports the effectiveness of drug Brintellix in treating certain
aspects of cognitive dysfunction in major depressive disorder.
This could lead the FDA to approve the addition of 'improved cognitive
function' to Brintellix's information leaflet.
For more on the company, click on
STORA ENSO
The Finnish pulp and paper company is publishing its quarterly results at
1100 GMT. A Reuters poll of analysts expects a 17-percent rise in the company's
fourth-quarter operating profit.
For more on the company, click
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
> Asia stocks subdued before US jobs data, dollar wobbles
> U.S. stocks rise for 2nd day; materials a boost
> Tokyo's Nikkei share average closes down 1.32 pct
> Yields fall as investors position for Friday's jobs data
> Dollar nurses losses as payrolls report looms
> Gold perched near 3-mth high ahead of US jobs, eyes best week in 4
> London copper eyes third week of gains ahead of Lunar New Year
> Crude oil prices steady in thin Asian trading ahead of Lunar New Year
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)