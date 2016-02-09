(Adds company news)
LONDON Feb 9 European shares were expected to
extend the previous session's steep losses on Tuesday, with the
banking sector seen coming under further pressure on signs of
stress in the sector.
By 0709 GMT, futures for the euro zone's blue-chip Euro
STOXX 50, Germany's DAX, France's CAC
and Britain's FTSE were down 0.4 to 1.0 percent.
Futures on the Euro Stoxx Banks index also fell 0.7
percent.
"The widening in credit spreads and the focus now on credit
default swaps suggests that the pain is not going away anytime
soon. There is huge demand for portfolio protection in all asset
classes and it just doesn't feel like we are going to see a
major turn anytime soon," Chris Weston, chief market strategist
at IG, said.
"There is a genuine concern that stress in asset markets
will start affecting real economics ... This period of sustained
volatility and deterioration in credit will impact businesses."
The cost of insuring bank debt against default climbed on
Monday to its highest since late 2013. Borrowing costs in Spain,
Portugal and Italy jumped as investors demanded a fatter risk
premium over safer German paper, where two-year yields hit
record lows at minus 52 basis points.
The STOXX Europe 600 banking index fell 5.6 percent
in the previous session, taking its total losses to around 24
percent this year on concerns about banks' profitability and
capital strength in an environment where monetary stimulus
continues to put pressure on margins.
Deutsche Bank fell 9.5 percent on Monday as
concerns mounted about its ability to maintain bond payments.
The German bank said late on Monday that it had "sufficient"
reserves to make due payments this year on AT1 securities.
The sell-off in the European banking sectors spread to other
markets. Japan's Nikkei share average tumbled 5.4
percent on Tuesday, with banks taking the brunt of the sell-off,
while a stronger yen dragged down stocks across the board.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index closed 3.4
percent weaker at 1,239.68 points in the previous session, its
lowest level since October 2013.
Investors will pay even more attention than usual to the
testimony of U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen before the
House Financial Services Committee on Wednesday, seeking any
clue to the strength of the U.S. economy that might underpin the
dollar by keeping alive hopes that the central bank may continue
on its rate-hiking path.
COMPANY NEWS
SANOFI
The company reported lower fourth-quarter earnings, hurt by
declining sales in key divisions such as diabetes, oncology and
prescription drugs, but said it expected 2016 earnings per share
to be stable.
ACTELION
Europe's largest biotechnology company said that 2015 core
earnings rose 9 percent, matching analyst forecasts, as the
company was helped by rising sales of a new drug to treat a
deadly heart-lung disease.
DEUTSCHE BANK
The lender said it has "sufficient" reserves to make due
payments this year on AT1 securities, seeking to calm investors
after its shares plunged almost 10 percent on Monday.
TUI GROUP
The world's largest tour operator said bookings to Turkey
this summer were down around 40 percent due to security
concerns, as it reported a narrower first-quarter loss on
Tuesday.
HENKEL
The consumer goods group has "a lot of wiggle room" to
shoulder new acquisitions after paying off its debt, departing
chief executive Kasper Rorsted said in an interview with
business daily Handelsblatt.
SWEDBANK
The Swedish bank said it needed new leadership and that
Chief Executive Michael Wolf was stepping down with immediate
effect. Birgitte Bonnesen will serve as acting CEO and remain in
her position as Head of Swedish Banking as it searches for a
replacement for Wolf. For more on the company, click
NOVARTIS AG
U.S.-based health insurers Cigna Corp and Aetna Inc.
have struck deals with Novartis AG for a
performance-based price for the Swiss drugmaker's new heart
drug, Entresto, the companies said on Monday.
HANDELSBANKEN
The Swedish bank reported fourth-quarter operating profit
below expectations but proposed to pay an annual dividend in
line with forecasts.
For more on the company, click
LAFARGEHOLCIM
The building materials group has got a revised order from
the Competition Commission of India (CCI) to divest its interest
in Lafarge India, including three cement plants and two grinding
stations with total annual capacity of 11 million tons, it said.
BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO
The head of Italian lender Banca Popolare di Milano (BPM)
sounded a cautious note on Monday about an expected
tie-up with rival Banco Popolare, saying it was hard
to know when merger talks might conclude.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)