LONDON Feb 11 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE
100 to open 54 points lower, or down 1 percent, Germany's DAX
to open down 127 points, or 1.4 percent lower, and France's CAC 40 to
open 62 points lower, or down 1.5 percent.
> Yen, bonds, gold all gain at dollar's expense, stocks sag
> S&P 500 ends flat; Fed sees risks but unlikely to reverse course
> Nikkei tumbles to lowest since Oct 2014 as bank concerns intensify
> TREASURIES-Yields end lower after solid 10-year auction
> FOREX-Dollar slips in wake of Yellen testimony, yen climbs
> PRECIOUS-Flight to safety sends gold surging over $1,200 after Yellen
> METALS-Copper rebounds after Fed statement undercuts dollar
> Oil prices fall on U.S. storage glut, ongoing economic woes
(Reporting by Alistair Smout)