Nikkei slips to 4-month low on mounting North Korea worries
TOKYO, April 14 Japanese shares slipped to a four-month low on Friday as rising tension in the Korean peninsula and other parts of the world soured investor appetite.
MILAN Feb 15 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 68-77 points higher, or 1.19-1.35 percent, Germany's DAX to open 111-116 points higher, or 1.24-1.29 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open 50-51 points higher, or 1.25-1.28 percent.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------ > Asia shares mostly firm, China sets yuan higher > Wall St rallies;, S&P 500 snaps 5-day losing streak > Tokyo's Nikkei share average closes up 7.16 pct > Bond yields rise on upbeat U.S. retail sales data > Dollar lifted by Japan PM, improved sentiment > Gold drops 1 pct on China return, rebound in stocks > London copper, nickel rally as China reopens > Oil inches down, weak China trade data drags
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni)
TOKYO, April 14 Japanese shares slipped to a four-month low on Friday as rising tension in the Korean peninsula and other parts of the world soured investor appetite.
* Abbott laboratories has ended protracted legal battle over its $5 bln plan to buy alere by agreeing to purchase smaller u.s. Rival at a lower price - FT