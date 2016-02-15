MILAN Feb 15 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 68-77 points higher, or 1.19-1.35 percent, Germany's DAX to open 111-116 points higher, or 1.24-1.29 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open 50-51 points higher, or 1.25-1.28 percent.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------ > Asia shares mostly firm, China sets yuan higher > Wall St rallies;, S&P 500 snaps 5-day losing streak > Tokyo's Nikkei share average closes up 7.16 pct > Bond yields rise on upbeat U.S. retail sales data > Dollar lifted by Japan PM, improved sentiment > Gold drops 1 pct on China return, rebound in stocks > London copper, nickel rally as China reopens > Oil inches down, weak China trade data drags

(Reporting by Danilo Masoni)