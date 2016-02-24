LONDON Feb 24 Financial spreadbetters predicted Britain's FTSE 100 to open 24 to 32 points lower, or down as much as 0.5 percent, Germany's DAX to fall 42 to 46 points, or as much as 0.5 percent, and France's CAC 40 to drop 20 to 29 points, or as much as 0.7 percent, on Wednesday.