LONDON Feb 25 European stocks were seen opening higher on
Thursday to recover some poise after two consecutive sessions of losses that
pushed a benchmark equity index down to a one-week low.
Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open up by
74-77 points, or 1.3 percent higher. Germany's DAX was seen up by
125-127 points, or 1.4 percent higher, while France's CAC was seen up by
60-61 points, or 1.4-1.5 percent higher.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index closed down 2.3 percent on
Wednesday at its lowest level in around a week, having extended losses from a
1.3 percent slide in the previous session.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)