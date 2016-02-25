(Adds company news items)
LONDON Feb 25 European stocks were seen opening higher on
Thursday to recover some poise after two consecutive sessions of losses that
pushed a benchmark equity index down to a one-week low.
Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open up by
74-77 points, or 1.3 percent higher. Germany's DAX was seen up by
125-127 points, or 1.4 percent higher, while France's CAC was seen up by
60-61 points, or 1.4-1.5 percent higher.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index closed down 2.3 percent on
Wednesday at its lowest level in around a week, having extended losses from a
1.3 percent slide in the previous session.
COMPANY NEWS:
ABENGOA :
Abengoa SA put its U.S. bioenergy unit into Chapter 11 bankruptcy
on Wednesday with up to $10 billion in liabilities, the latest twist in the
multinational parent's race to avoid becoming Spain's largest corporate failure.
ABI :
Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world's largest brewer, hiked its
proposed dividend and forecast challenging markets in Brazil and China after
fourth-quarter earnings came in below expectations.
AIRBUS :
Airbus Group Chief Executive Tom Enders said in statement on
Wednesday that he did not see how a combination of Honeywell International Inc
and United Technologies Inc (UTC) would be in his company's
interests.
AXA :
AXA, Europe's second-biggest insurer, reported a 12 percent rise
in net profit for 2015 on Thursday and said it had delivered on its targets.
BHP BILLITON :
BHP Billiton Ltd was sued in the United States by investors
who accused the Anglo-Australian mining company of fraudulently overstating its
ability to manage safety risks prior to November's fatal dam burst at a
Brazilian mine it co-owned and operated.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM :
Deutsche Telekom, Germany's biggest telecoms operator, beat
expectations for its fourth-quarter results as profits grew in its home market
as well as at its U.S. operations.
HOCHTIEF :
German construction firm Hochtief said its operational net profit
rose 39 percent to 265 million euros ($292 million) in 2015, above its guidance
and beating analysts' expectations.
NN :
NN Group, the Dutch insurer, on Thursday reported
lower-than-expected core earnings for the fourth quarter as its asset management
business continued to decline.
SAFRAN :
France's Safran posted lower annual operating profit on Thursday
after taking 698 million euros ($769.7 million) in charges mainly related to
delays in development of its Silvercrest jet engine.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)