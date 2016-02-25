(Adds company news items)

LONDON Feb 25 European stocks were seen opening higher on Thursday to recover some poise after two consecutive sessions of losses that pushed a benchmark equity index down to a one-week low.

Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open up by 74-77 points, or 1.3 percent higher. Germany's DAX was seen up by 125-127 points, or 1.4 percent higher, while France's CAC was seen up by 60-61 points, or 1.4-1.5 percent higher.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index closed down 2.3 percent on Wednesday at its lowest level in around a week, having extended losses from a 1.3 percent slide in the previous session.

COMPANY NEWS:

ABENGOA :

Abengoa SA put its U.S. bioenergy unit into Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Wednesday with up to $10 billion in liabilities, the latest twist in the multinational parent's race to avoid becoming Spain's largest corporate failure.

ABI :

Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world's largest brewer, hiked its proposed dividend and forecast challenging markets in Brazil and China after fourth-quarter earnings came in below expectations.

AIRBUS :

Airbus Group Chief Executive Tom Enders said in statement on Wednesday that he did not see how a combination of Honeywell International Inc and United Technologies Inc (UTC) would be in his company's interests.

AXA :

AXA, Europe's second-biggest insurer, reported a 12 percent rise in net profit for 2015 on Thursday and said it had delivered on its targets.

BHP BILLITON :

BHP Billiton Ltd was sued in the United States by investors who accused the Anglo-Australian mining company of fraudulently overstating its ability to manage safety risks prior to November's fatal dam burst at a Brazilian mine it co-owned and operated.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM :

Deutsche Telekom, Germany's biggest telecoms operator, beat expectations for its fourth-quarter results as profits grew in its home market as well as at its U.S. operations.

HOCHTIEF :

German construction firm Hochtief said its operational net profit rose 39 percent to 265 million euros ($292 million) in 2015, above its guidance and beating analysts' expectations.

NN :

NN Group, the Dutch insurer, on Thursday reported lower-than-expected core earnings for the fourth quarter as its asset management business continued to decline.

SAFRAN :

France's Safran posted lower annual operating profit on Thursday after taking 698 million euros ($769.7 million) in charges mainly related to delays in development of its Silvercrest jet engine.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)