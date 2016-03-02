(Adds company news items)

LONDON, March 2 European stocks were seen opening higher on Wednesday, tracking gains on Asian and U.S. markets.

Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open up by 42-50 points, or 0.7-0.8 percent higher. Germany's DAX was seen up by 75-94 points, or 0.8-1 percent higher, while France's CAC was seen up by 36-44 points, or 0.8-1 percent higher.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 1.5 percent to reach a one-month high on Tuesday, although the index is still down by around 8 percent since the start of 2016.

COMPANY NEWS:

FIAT CHRYSLER :

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) is not in tie-up talks with anyone at present, and a potential partner would need to have the same multi-brand strategy as FCA for a merger to work, Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said on Tuesday.

RENAULT-NISSAN :

Renault-Nissan is studying whether to acquire a stake in digital mapping business HERE, the former Nokia unit now owned by German luxury carmakers.

SCHRODERS :

Schroders Plc, Britain's biggest listed fund manager, is set to announce Chief Executive Michael Dobson will step down, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

VIVENDI /TELECOM ITALIA :

French media group Vivendi has raised its stake in Telecom Italia to 23.8 percent, further strengthening its position as the top shareholder in the Italian phone group, according to a regulatory filing.

VOLKSWAGEN :

Bugatti unveiled the world's fastest road car at the Geneva auto show this week: the 2.4 million euro ($2.6 million) Chiron with a 1,500 horsepower engine that can hit 420 kilometres per hour. Also on display is the Lamborghini Centenario, almost modest by comparison with a 770 horsepower engine, a price tag of 1.75 million euros and a top speed of around 350 kilometres per hour.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)