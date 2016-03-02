(Adds company news items)

LONDON, March 2 European equity futures rose on Wednesday, buoyed by gains on Asian and U.S. markets.

Futures on the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX , France's CAC and Britain's FTSE rose by between 0.7-1.0 percent.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 1.5 percent to reach a one-month high on Tuesday, although the index is still down by around 8 percent since the start of 2016.

COMPANY NEWS:

BAYER :

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said on Tuesday it was moving to halt the sale of insecticides from German chemicals company Bayer and Nichino America containing an active ingredient called flubendiamide found to pose risks to the environment.

FIAT CHRYSLER :

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) is not in tie-up talks with anyone at present, and a potential partner would need to have the same multi-brand strategy as FCA for a merger to work, Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said on Tuesday.

ITV :

Britain's ITV said it expected to outperform the television advertising market in 2016 after reporting a 20 percent jump in 2015 earnings per share and returning 400 million pounds to shareholders with a special dividend.

NEXITY :

France's BPCE said it launched on Tuesday the sale of its 12.7 percent stake in real estate company Nexity, as part of a broader plan to dispose of non-core assets.

RENAULT-NISSAN :

Renault-Nissan is studying whether to acquire a stake in digital mapping business HERE, the former Nokia unit now owned by German luxury carmakers.

SABMILLER :

China Resources Beer will pay $1.6 billion to buy out SABMiller Plc's stake in their China Resources Snow Breweries venture, a much lower price than expected and sending shares in the state-backed firm soaring by a quarter in value.

SCHRODERS :

Schroders Plc, Britain's biggest listed fund manager, is set to announce Chief Executive Michael Dobson will step down, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

VIVENDI /TELECOM ITALIA :

French media group Vivendi has raised its stake in Telecom Italia to 23.8 percent, further strengthening its position as the top shareholder in the Italian phone group, according to a regulatory filing.

VOLKSWAGEN :

Bugatti unveiled the world's fastest road car at the Geneva auto show this week: the 2.4 million euro ($2.6 million) Chiron with a 1,500 horsepower engine that can hit 420 kilometres per hour. Also on display is the Lamborghini Centenario, almost modest by comparison with a 770 horsepower engine, a price tag of 1.75 million euros and a top speed of around 350 kilometres per hour.

