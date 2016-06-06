(ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK stock market reports with a Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets for site in development. See the bottom of the report)

LONDON, June 6 European stocks were seen opening higher on Monday, tracking gains on Asian markets while firmer oil and metals prices could also support equity markets, which fell at the end of last week after weaker-than-expected U.S jobs data.

Financial spreadbetters at IG expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open up by 32 points, or 0.5 percent higher, while Germany's DAX was seen up by 11 points, 0.1 percent higher.

COMPANY NEWS:

ACCOR:

The head of hotel company Accor has held talks with Chinese conglomerate HNA to try to thwart an attempt by another Chinese group Jin Jiang to increase its stake in the company, French newspaper Le Journal du Dimanche reported on Sunday.

COMPAGNIE DES ALPES/FOSUN:

Chinese diversified group Fosun is in advanced talks to take a 10 to 15 percent stake in tourism and leisure group Compagnie des Alpes, Le Monde newspaper said in its weekend edition.

DEUTSCHE BANK:

Deutsche Bank's sale of its British insurer Abbey Life Assurance Co is facing delays as bidders struggle to decide on a valuation due to an investigation by Britain's financial watchdog into the firm, sources familiar with the matter said.

KUKA:

German industrial robot maker Kuka would assess a possible European takeover bid but it is wrong to assume such an offer would take priority over the bid by China's Midea Group Co Ltd's, Chief Executive Till Reuter told Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

MERCK KGAA :

German pharmaceutical company Merck Kgaa said it will team up with Array BioPharma and France's Pierre Fabre to start a clinical trial of BRAF-mutant metastatic colorectal cancer.

ROCHE:

A newly approved immunotherapy from Roche Holding proved effective as an initial treatment for some patients with advanced bladder cancer, according to data presented on Sunday.

STADA:

Germany's Stada has replaced its long-time chief executive, Harmut Retzlaff, who is seriously ill, the company said on Sunday.

THYSSENKRUPP:

German industrial group Thyssenkrupp aims to restructure its naval business after losing out on a $40 billion Australian defence contract to French rival DCNS. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares rise, dollar nurses losses after jobs shock > US STOCKS-Weak jobs report weighs on Wall St, bank shares > Nikkei stumbles to near 1-month low after U.S. data disappoints > TREASURIES-U.S. debt yields stumble on weak jobs data > FOREX-Dollar bulls bruised by payrolls blow, Yellen in focus > PRECIOUS-Gold hits two-week high as chances of early Fed rate hike dim > METALS-London copper hits four-week high as dollar stumbles > Stumbling dollar, Nigeria sabotage push Brent to $50/bbl

ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK stock market reports with a Live Markets blog on Eikon (see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets for site in development). In a real-time, multimedia format from 0600 London time through the 1630 closing bell, it will include the best of our market reporting, Stocks Buzz service, Eikon graphics, Reuters pictures, eye-catching research and market zeitgeist. Breaking news and dramatic market moves will continue to be alerted to all clients and we will continue to provide a short opening story and comprehensive closing reports.

If you have any thoughts, suggestions or feedback on this, please email mike.dolan@thomsonreuters.com.

Mike Dolan, Markets Editor EMEA. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)