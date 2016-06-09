(ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK stock market reports with a Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets for site in development. See the bottom of the report)

MILAN, June 9 European stocks were seen opening slightly lower on Thursday.

Financial spreadbetter IG expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 20 points lower, or around 0.3 percent, and Germany's DAX to open 14 points lower, or 0.10 percent.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------ > Japan stocks lead Asia lower, kiwi flies as central bank stands pat > Dow finishes back above 18,000 as dollar dips > Nikkei falls as strong yen bites; small-cap stocks attract buyers > Yields drop after strong 10-year note auction > New Zealand dollar surges on RBNZ surprise, greenback dips > Gold hits three-week high on fading U.S. rate hike prospects > London copper up as dollar sinks, China holiday thins trade > Oil prices near 2016 highs as U.S. crude inventories drop

(Reporting by Danilo Masoni)