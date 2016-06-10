(ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK stock market reports with a Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets for site in development. See the bottom of the report)

LONDON, June 10 European shares were expected to open slightly lower on Friday, mirroring losses on Wall Street and in Asia, with a fall in crude oil prices seen hurting energy stocks.

Futures for the Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX, France's CAC and Britain's FTSE were down 0.2 to 0.3 percent.

In Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.8 percent, while Japan's Nikkei was down 0.4 percent.

U.S. stocks retreated on Thursday after three days of gains as oil prices fell and global growth worries drove investors to safer assets like bonds.

Oil prices came under further pressure on Friday as a stronger dollar pulled crude off the 2016 highs hit this week. Analysts said that a rebound in the dollar had dented oil prices by making fuel imports for countries using other currencies more expensive.

The pan-European STOXX 600 and FTSEurofirst 300 indexes both closed around 1 percent lower in the previous session.

COMPANY NEWS

AIRBUS, DASSAULT AVIATION

The European planemaker said it was selling its remaining stake in Dassault Aviation, ending a longstanding arrangement to warehouse shares in the maker of combat and business jets on behalf of the French government.

TESCO:

Britain's biggest retailer Tesco has continued its re-shaping under Chief Executive Dave Lewis, agreeing the sale of its Turkish business and its Giraffe restaurant chain in the UK.

HOME RETAIL:

Home Retail, the Argos-store owner which is being acquired by Sainsbury's, said its chief executive John Walden would quit when the takeover by the supermarket is finalised, with Sainsbury's lining up its CFO to fill the roll.

ZURICH

Zurich Insurance outlined plans to combine its life and non-life businesses and move to a new regional structure, as new Chief Executive Mario Greco puts his stamp on the Swiss insurer.

LUFTHANSA

CFO Simone Menne will step down from the executive board at her own request at the end of August, Lufthansa said on Thursday.

Separately, group executives discuss the airline's Eurowings platform at a session in London for investors.

PSA GROUP

The Peugeot family is ready to consider raising its stake in the carmaker it controlled up until a government-backed bailout in 2014, key members of the founding clan said in a joint newspaper interview.

NOVARTIS

Colombia will set a new price for the Novartis cancer drug imatinib in a bid to cut healthcare costs after price negotiations with the Swiss company broke down, the health minister said.

FRAPORT

German airport operator Fraport saw a 5.5 percent drop in passenger traffic in May, citing security concerns among travellers and lower bookings to Turkish and North African destinations.

UBISOFT

The French video games maker said it would close its Casablanca studio, which employs 48 people.

LDLC Com

The French seller and distributor of computer and multimedia equipment reported a full-year net profit of 7.9 million euros versus 5.8 million euros a year ago.

GROUPE PIZZORNO ENVIRONMENT

The French waste management services company said first-quarter revenue fell to 51.1 million euros from 52.6 million a year ago.

EUROPCAR

The French car rental firm announced the acquisition of Bluemove by Ubeeqo.

UNICREDIT

The lender is taking time to choose the right successor to outgoing Chief Executive Federico Ghizzoni, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday, as investor unease at the slow pace of progress grows.

Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said on Thursday he hoped that UniCredit would name a new chief executive quickly. He expected a new CEO would be named within "a few weeks" and fully installed by the end of the summer.

MEDIASET

Four-time Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi will undergo heart surgery by the middle of next week to replace a defective aortic valve and should make a swift recovery, his doctor said on Thursday.

LUXOTTICA

The maker of Ray-Ban sunglasses has sued BCBG Max Azria Group LLC, accusing the fashion house of knowingly infringing its famous Wayfarer trademark.

ENEL

Enel's board acknowledged the start of exclusive talks with owners of Metroweb for a merger of the fibre optic group with the utility's broadband infrastructure unit Enel Open Fiber, it said in a statement, adding that exclusive talks period would end on July 3.

SAS

The airline said late on Thursday it had reached an agreement with Norwegian pilots while the Swedish pilots' association which has warned it could start a strike on Friday said it had rejected a proposal from a mediator.

Mike Dolan, Markets Editor EMEA. (Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)