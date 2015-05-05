LONDON May 5 European shares turned negative on Tuesday as worries over Greece and a surge in the U.S. trade deficit weighed on the region's stock markets.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which had been in positive territory earlier in the day, fell 0.2 percent to 1,577.68 points.

Athens' benchmark ATG equity index fell 4.6 percent due to renewed concerns over the country's economic situation.

Greece stepped up diplomacy with euro zone partners on Tuesday to try to avert a potentially catastrophic funding crunch this month, when it must make a big debt repayment to the IMF as cash reserves dry up.

"Greece is not going to get sorted out any time soon. At the moment, I'm more bearish than bullish and I would sell on any stock market rally," said Terry Torrison, managing director at Monaco-based McLaren Securities.

Stock markets also came under pressure after the U.S. trade deficit surged to its highest level in nearly 6-1/2 years in March as imports rebounded strongly after being held down by a labor dispute at key West Coast ports, suggesting growth contracted in the first quarter. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Atul Prakash)