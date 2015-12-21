GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks ease ahead of Trump-Xi meeting, dollar gains
LONDON Dec 21 European shares fell on Monday, giving up their earlier gains as losses in Spain and a rise in the euro weighed on the region's stock markets.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was down 0.4 percent going into the close of trading, while the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 also declined by a similar amount.
Spain's IBEX equity index was the worst performer, falling 2.7 percent after an inconclusive Spanish election result.
Neither Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy's conservatives nor left-wing parties won a clear mandate to govern in Sunday's poll, casting further uncertainty over the outlook for Spain's reform programme and broader economy. Talks on forming a coalition government are expected to take weeks.
"The Spanish election has added to some year-end nervousness among investors," said Caroline Vincent, European equities fund manager at Cavendish Asset Management.
A rise in the euro against the U.S. dollar also weighed on European shares, since a stronger euro can make it harder for European companies to export goods overseas. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Atul Prakash)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.34 pct, S&P 0.42 pct, Nasdaq 0.36 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)