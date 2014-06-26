LONDON, June 26 European shares extended their
losses on Thursday after comments by a top Federal Reserve
official suggested that the U.S. economy was getting closer to
normal and would be ready for an interest-rate hike in early
2015, according to trader sources.
The FTSE Eurofirst 300 fell as much as 0.7 percent after the
comments by St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, who told Fox
Business Network that the economy would be "near normal" in
terms of inflation and unemployment before the end of 2014.
Bullard reiterated his belief that raising rates by the end
of the first quarter in 2015 will be appropriate, based on his
forecast that U.S. growth will register 3 percent for the next
four quarters.
"I think it is mainly Bullard (that has triggered the market
weakness)," said Andy Ash, director at Monument Securities. "I
think it is (also) the fact that we've been going through some
fairly important (technical) levels."
(Reporting by Tricia Wright; Editing by Lionel Laurent)