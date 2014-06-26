LONDON, June 26 European shares extended their losses on Thursday after comments by a top Federal Reserve official suggested that the U.S. economy was getting closer to normal and would be ready for an interest-rate hike in early 2015, according to trader sources.

The FTSE Eurofirst 300 fell as much as 0.7 percent after the comments by St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, who told Fox Business Network that the economy would be "near normal" in terms of inflation and unemployment before the end of 2014.

Bullard reiterated his belief that raising rates by the end of the first quarter in 2015 will be appropriate, based on his forecast that U.S. growth will register 3 percent for the next four quarters.

"I think it is mainly Bullard (that has triggered the market weakness)," said Andy Ash, director at Monument Securities. "I think it is (also) the fact that we've been going through some fairly important (technical) levels." (Reporting by Tricia Wright; Editing by Lionel Laurent)