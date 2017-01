LONDON Jan 11 Britain's blue-chip FTSE index looked set for its longest winning streak on record after it broke a new record high, hitting 7,289.69 points on Wednesday, up 0.18 percent, as a weak sterling continued to underpin gains.

The index has closed higher the past 11 sessions. If it closes up today it will mark the longest streak of gains since at least 1984, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon data.

The FTSE 100 opened lower but reversed course to inch higher mid-morning as sterling slid further after data showed the UK trade deficit widened. (Reporting by Helen Reid, Editing by Vikram Subhedar)